Global Ambition: Los Angeles-Based Businesses Are Making Their Mark Around the World

Despite international trade and supply chain challenges, the international flavor and cross-border ambitions of the SoCal business community is true today more than ever, with a number of L.A.-headquartered companies doubling down on their efforts abroad - in Europe, Asia, Latin America and increasingly, the Middle East.

From tech innovators and apparel giants to food & beverage leaders and infrastructure firms, L.A.-based companies are leveraging their hometown’s global outlook and diverse workforce to expand into new markets. The city’s proximity to the Pacific Rim, major international port facilities and its multicultural population have made it a natural springboard for companies with international aspirations.

Here’s a closer look at several L.A.-based companies that are successfully extending their reach well beyond California and the U.S., driven by insights into the industries and strategies that are driving global expansion.

AECOM: Building the World From DTLA

AECOM, headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles, is one of the world’s largest infrastructure consulting firms. Now with more than 50,000 employees across over 150 countries, AECOM is a strong example of how an L.A.-based company can lead on the world stage. AECOM’s expertise spans architecture, engineering, construction management and environmental services. The firm has already worked on high-profile international projects, including the London 2012 Olympic Park, Qatar’s transportation systems for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and urban planning projects in China, Singapore and the Middle East.

Los Angeles’ reputation for infrastructure challenges and opportunities-everything from transportation to sustainable building - has served as a launchpad for AECOM’s global expertise. As cities around the world wrestle with rapid urbanization, climate change and the need for smart infrastructure, AECOM’s solutions, developed and tested in L.A., find eager markets abroad.

The Walt Disney Company: Exporting Culture and Creativity

Despite the fact that The Walt Disney Company is headquartered in Burbank, its cultural footprint is undeniably global - and it’s a footprint that continues to grow. Through its movies, television shows, merchandise and theme parks, Disney has created one of the most recognizable and beloved brands on the planet. Disney’s international ventures are immense. The company operates theme parks in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Its media and streaming services - Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu - are rapidly expanding into markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia. In India, Disney has taken a dominant position through its acquisition of Star India, and by extension, its popular streaming platform Hotstar. This global dominance is not accidental. Disney tailors its storytelling, branding and marketing to fit local cultures while maintaining its core values of family-friendly entertainment.

Snap Inc.: A Local Tech Company with Global Eyes

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, is headquartered in Santa Monica. Though best known for its ephemeral messaging app popular among Gen Z, Snap’s ambitions and user base are far from local. Snapchat is used by over 400 million daily active users around the globe, with particularly strong penetration in France, the U.K., Saudi Arabia and India. Snap has now established offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Dubai and Sydney to support its international growth. In India, where mobile-first communication reigns supreme, Snap has adapted its product and marketing to resonate with local trends and cultures.

Snap’s global approach also includes partnerships with regional content creators and localized augmented reality (AR) features that tap into everything from cricket fandoms in India to Ramadan celebrations in the Middle East.

Beyond Meat: Scaling a Sustainable Future Across Borders

El Segundo-based Beyond Meat has redefined the plant-based food industry with its meat alternatives that look, cook and taste like real meat. While the company started in Southern California, its mission to combat climate change, reduce animal agriculture and improve global health has found eager audiences across continents. Beyond Meat now operates in over 80 countries, with strong footholds in Europe, China and Latin America. The company has formed strategic partnerships with global fast-food giants such as McDonald’s, Pizza Hut and KFC to introduce plant-based items in international markets. Notably, Beyond Meat has opened a production facility in the Netherlands to better serve its European customers and reduce shipping-related emissions. In China, the company has partnered with Starbucks and Yum China to reach health- conscious, environmentally aware consumers in megacities like Shanghai and Beijing.

Forever 21: Fashion that Travels the World

Forever 21 started as a modest store in L.A.’s Highland Park neighborhood in 1984, but it quickly evolved into a fast fashion powerhouse. At its peak, the company operated over 800 stores in nearly 60 countries.

Though the company has undergone restructuring in recent years, closing its U.S. retail locations, its global presence remains significant.

Forever 21 has stores and online retail operations in markets including Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, South Korea and the Middle East. Its success in international markets has been tied to its ability to adapt to regional fashion trends while maintaining its core value of affordability. Global customers are drawn to the “California cool” aesthetic that underpins much of its product line.

Riot Games: Exporting L.A.’s Gaming Culture Worldwide

(JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)

Riot Games, based in West Los Angeles, is the creator of League of Legends, one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world. While the company was founded in L.A. and maintains its headquarters here, it operates offices in over 20 countries and has a dominant global presence in esports. In 2020, Riot launched Valorant, a tactical shooter game that has quickly gained popularity world- wide. Thanks to its cross-cultural design, robust online infrastructure and strong community-building efforts, Riot continues to thrive internationally while drawing from the deep pool of creative and engineering talent in Los Angeles. Riot’s strategy emphasizes local engagement. The company runs regional competitions and events across Europe, Southeast Asia, China and Latin America. In South Korea and China - two of the largest esports markets - Riot has now developed partnerships with local broadcasters, gaming influencers and educational institutions to further entrench its brand.

Herbalife: A Wellness Giant with Global Reach

Headquartered in DTLA, Herbalife is a global nutrition and wellness company with a presence in more than 90 countries. The company sells dietary supplements, meal-replacement products and wellness solutions through a network of independent distributors. Herbalife has adapted its business model to fit different regulatory environments and cultural preferences. For example, in Latin America and Asia, Herbalife has launched localized product lines and tailored marketing strategies to appeal to regional wellness trends. The company now operates major manufacturing facilities in China, India and Brazil, helping to support its overseas supply chains and reduce production costs.

Grindr: A Social App with Global Connections

Grindr, headquartered in West Hollywood, is the world’s most popular social networking/dating app for the LGBTQ+ community. With users in nearly every country, Grindr has made an out- sized global impact from its L.A. base.

The company’s leadership has emphasized inclusion, privacy and safety - critical issues in countries where LGBTQ+ rights may be limited or under threat. Grindr has developed localization strategies that take into account language, laws and cultural sensitivities. It has also sup- ported advocacy campaigns around the world focused on health, civil rights and community empowerment.

Being rooted in one of the world’s most progressive cities has informed Grindr’s voice and mission, enabling it to support LGBTQ+ users in both supportive and challenging environments.

Blizzard Entertainment (now part of Activision Blizzard): Gaming for a Global Audience

(Timon - stock.adobe.com)

Originally founded in Irvine and now operating as part of Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard, Blizzard Entertainment is behind some of the most iconic game franchises in the world, including World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo.

Blizzard has long focused on international markets, particularly in Asia, where gaming is a deeply integrated part of daily life. In China and South Korea, Blizzard’s games have massive user bases, and the company has adapted content, servers and user experiences to meet local demand. The global esports scene for Overwatch and StarCraft is supported by infrastructure developed in L.A. but deployed globally, with tournaments held from Paris to Seoul. Blizzard’s design ethos - melding cinematic storytelling with interactive gameplay - owes much to its proximity to the L.A. entertainment ecosystem - but is more and more frequently designed through a global lens.

Gibson Dunn: Creative Legal Strategies on a Global Level

Global law firm Gibson Dunn’s Downtown Los Angeles office, founded in 1890, is the firm’s original office and one of the oldest law firms in the city. The firm’s longstanding presence in Los Angeles has allowed Gibson Dunn to establish deep roots in the local community and well beyond. The firm’s teams craft and deploy creative legal strategies that are tailored to every matter, however complex or high stakes. With more than 2,000 lawyers, spanning 21 offices worldwide and dozens of practice areas, the firm strives to operate as a unified whole.

Gibson Dunn now has a market-leading, integrated practice in the Middle East servicing both regional and international clients across a variety of practice areas and industries. The team’s 50-plus lawyers in the region practice English, New York, UAE (including DIFC and ADGM laws) and Saudi law. The firm has recently expanded significantly in the region, adding 15 new partners.

This is the largest investment made by any international firm during this time.

Why Los Angeles is a Launchpad for Global Business

Several key factors make L.A. an ideal base for businesses with international aspirations:

Port Infrastructure: The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach together form the busiest port complex in the Western Hemisphere, enabling global trade for goods ranging from apparel to electronics.

Multicultural Talent Pool: L.A. is one of the most diverse cities in the world. Companies benefit from bilingual and bicultural staff who can help tailor products and services to international markets.

L.A.'s location makes it easier for companies to manage operations across the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America within a single business day. Creative Capital: Whether it's fashion, film or app design, L.A.'s creative talent and energy inspire innovation that resonates across cultures and borders.

L.A. is one of the most diverse cities in the world. Companies benefit from bilingual and bicultural staff who can help tailor products and services to international markets. Time Zone Advantage: L.A.’s location makes it easier for companies to manage operations across the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America within a single business day.

L.A.’s location makes it easier for companies to manage operations across the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America within a single business day. Creative Capital: Whether it’s fashion, film or app design, L.A.’s creative talent and energy inspire innovation that resonates across cultures and borders.

The World Looks to L.A. - and L.A. Looks Back

Los Angeles may be best known for its entertainment legacy, but today it’s also a global business engine. From infrastructure and gaming to fashion and food tech, L.A.-based companies are showing how local ingenuity can scale to meet global needs. As digital connectivity, environmental challenges and cultural exchange continue to redefine global commerce, the world will increasingly look to L.A. - not just for inspiration, but for leadership.

Judging by the trajectory of many of these companies, L.A. is ready to deliver.