How Prince St. Pizza Turned Neighborhood Culture Into National Scale

Prince St. Pizza first opened its doors in 2012 in New York City’s SoHo, founded by Frank and Dominic Morano with recipes rooted in their Sicilian heritage. Their philosophy was simple: “If you can put it on pasta, you can put it on pizza.”

What began as a neighborhood shop quickly became legendary for its Sicilian-style “SoHo Squares” and Neapolitan pies, crafted with daily-made sauces, premium ingredients and family traditions carried from Italy to Manhattan.

Signature creations like the Spicy Spring, topped with fra diavolo sauce and curled pepperoni cups, and The Naughty Pie, with ricotta and Zab’s Hot Honey, earned cult followings. For locals, Prince St. wasn’t just pizza. It was bold, hearty and unmistakably New York.

Staying True to Its Roots

Scaling often comes with compromises, but Prince St. has built growth on protecting authenticity. CEO Lawrence Longo has made it his mission to replicate the exact New York experience in every city. “Every city deserves the real New York bite,” Longo explains.

That commitment shows up in every detail, especially in a breakthrough technology that sets the brand apart. Prince St. Pizza invested in the world’s first water source replication system, designed to recreate the mineral composition of New York City water. Widely considered the secret behind New York’s iconic pizza and bagels, this “New York water” now ensures that dough and sauce taste as if they were made in SoHo, whether you’re in West Hollywood, Miami, Las Vegas or Toronto.

How Celebrities Found It And Everyone Followed

Prince St.’s growth has never relied on advertising. Celebrities stumbled upon the SoHo shop, sometimes posting their slices on social media, other times simply being photographed by paparazzi. Those moments turned a neighborhood spot into a cultural talking point.

From athletes to Hollywood stars, every organic shoutout sparked another wave of attention. Fans lined up to “eat what the stars were eating,” while everyday customers shared their own square-slice photos online. Without buying an ad, Prince St. became a social media phenomenon.

Scaling Through Culture and Community

Today, Prince St. has expanded to 15 locations in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto and Chicago, with Nashville and more slated for 2026. But growth has never been about chasing volume. Instead, the brand focuses on building authentic 1:1 relationships with each community, a philosophy that traces back to its NYC roots.

Every new opening feels like inviting someone to a family dinner for the first time. Strategic collaborations with streetwear brands, music festivals and sports teams fuel conversations and introduce the brand to new audiences. Past partnerships have ranged from MrBeast and Machine Gun Kelly to Mötley Crüe, SpongeBob, and DOOM: The Dark Ages, creating moments that resonate – whether through limited-edition collectible pizza boxes or surprise pop-ups at concerts.

Prince St.’s success is propelled by:



Heritage recipes rooted in Sicilian tradition.

Community-first connections that spark loyalty.

Organic celebrity and fan discovery, powerful enough to market the brand for free.

It is a rare combination of old-world roots and new-world reach, positioning Prince St. as one of the fastest-rising names in pizza.

The Next Chapter

Slices range from $5 to $6.85, and while customers debate their favorites, Spicy Spring, Spicy Vodka or The Naughty Pie, most agree the wait is worth it. Lines remain long, the hype remains strong and Prince St.’s cultural relevance grows with every new city.

But the brand’s future isn’t just about pizza. It is about creating a lifestyle tied to memories, reinventing how customers interact with food brands, and rewarding them in ways they have never seen before. The goal is to make every visit feel personal and exclusive yet built at a 1:1 level.

More than a slice, Prince St. is building a movement around community, culture and belonging. And for those who step inside, it is not just pizza on the table. It is an invitation to be part of something bigger.