Woven Into the ‘Fabric’ of L.A. Restaurants: Chef Works Uniforms Fuel Dreams

Chef Works uniforms are worn by both student chefs and the top restaurateurs in Southern California and beyond.

When the first guests arrive at an event like the L.A. Times’ 101 Best Restaurants , they are witnessing the pinnacle of culinary greatness – lights gleaming off of perfectly plated dishes, mouth-watering aromas wafting through the air, not a sprig of parsley out of place.

As anyone who’s ever worked in food service knows, an incredible amount of care and attention goes into every detail. Everything, from the floor plan to the plating (not to mention the recipes themselves) is thoughtfully chosen and masterfully executed to deliver an unparalleled guest experience. But to succeed in an industry as competitive as culinary takes more than good taste and elbow grease. You also need the right tools for the job. That’s where Chef Works comes in.

As the global leader in culinary apparel, Chef Works is more than just a workwear brand. They’re also a staple of the L.A. food scene. From high class kitchens to hole-in-the-wall diners and even food trucks, Chef Works has proudly served the city’s culinary community for over three decades.

But Chef Works commitment to the culinary arts goes far beyond outfitting restaurants. By partnering with organizations like Careers Through Culinary Arts Program (CCAP) , they’re empowering the next generation of culinary artists to cook with confidence.

CCAP students.

C-CAP partners with public schools nationwide to provide students with culinary training, scholarships, and apprenticeships. Over the last 33 years, C-CAP has helped nearly 400,000 aspiring culinarians and awarded $76 million in scholarships. Chef Works supports C-CAP students by supplying them with professional chef coats, fostering a sense of belonging and aspiration in future chefs.

“Dressing our students – especially our competition participants – in professional chef jackets has made an extraordinary difference in their pride and success,” says C-CAP founder Richard Grausman. When a student first puts on a Chef Works uniform, it makes them feel like a true culinary professional and provides the confidence they need to chase their culinary ambitions.

(Chef Amanda Rios.)

For Chef Amanda Rios, Chef Works has been by her side for nearly her entire career. Now the successful owner of the wildly popular Orange County Playa Baby Food Truck , not that long ago she too was a student dreaming of culinary greatness. “Chef Works has been with me since culinary school – through line cook shifts, climbing my way up to sous chef and eventually running my own kitchen as an executive chef,” said Rios.

Chef Amanda’s culinary journey has been marked by constant growth. Striking out on her own to become a private chef in 2015, she then opened her own kitchen which has since been named “best fish and shrimp tacos” in the OC. Yet through it all, Chef Works has been proudly by her side. “I’m still reaching for my Chef Works every single day,” she said. “Some things just don’t change – and when something works that well, why would you?”

Part of what makes Chef Works special is that their apparel isn’t intended to be a one-size-fits all solution, says chef Sean McDonald – corporate chef for Crenn Dining Group , the company behind San Francisco’s Michelin three-star Atelier Crenn .

Chef Sean McDonald

“I’ve always outfitted my team with Chef Works. They’ve been a big supporter of me through most of my career. I love the versatility with their many styles and looks,” he said. “We’ve been able to use them in a wide range of restaurants from fine dining to casual.”

With the versatility afforded by Chef Works’ many styles, McDonald says he is able to switch out looks frequently. “They’re amazing at facilitating the changes,” he said.

From the aprons worn at the 101 Best gala to the coats donned by a student on their first day of class, Chef Works is woven into the fabric of how L.A. eats.