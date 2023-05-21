Byron Purcell

Director and Firm President

Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs

Labor & Employment

Byron Michael Purcell is an experienced litigator who has successfully tried dozens of cases in a wide range of areas, including commercial litigation, product liability, personal injury defense, real estate, and employment. He also represents clients in contractual disputes, complex business matters, Labor Commission claims, commercial and real estate claims, insurance, equipment failures, wildfires, explosions, and automobile accidents. He has argued before both the U.S. Federal Court of Appeals and the California Court of Appeals.

Among his recent successes was his work with co-counsel in successfully defending a four-week trial in which a trucking company and its driver were being sued for negligently injuring a boy leaving him incapacitated. Purcell became a partner with Ivie, McNeill & Wyatt in 2001. Before joining the firm as a law clerk in 1994, he clerked with the Federal Public Defenders of San Diego.