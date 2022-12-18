Partner

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Camilo Echavarria’s contributions to advancing diverse attorneys and his community are what distinguish him and make him the personification of leadership and influence. He is the vice chair of the firm’s Executive Committee, the partner in charge of the Los Angeles office and an active member of the firm’s Diversity Executive Counsel, the top governing diversity committee at the firm. He is also a member and former co-chair of the CMCP Board of Directors, as well as a former regional president of the HBNA. Through his efforts, diverse attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine have thrived and grown. Echavarria cultivates deeper relationships with our attorneys of color and influences institutional change on their behalf. Through his relentless willingness to challenge convention and refusal to accept incremental change, he has emerged as a transformative voice in promoting the firm’s DEI goals.