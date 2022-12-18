Chief Executive Officer

Klickly

Cooper Harris has exhibited true leadership in Diversity, Equity and Accessibility through several avenues throughout her career. She has founded several companies in a male-dominated arena and made it her mission to provide a safe, supportive and career-fostering environment for all her employees. At Klickly, Harris has built a team of diverse, extremely talented people spanning from the U.S. to Ukraine that all share the same vision of building the best business in the world. She continually explores avenues of inclusion by allowing the team to express themselves in ways they are most comfortable, building a safe space to share our stories and openly expressing her support for each community her individual employees represent. Outside of her internal team at Klickly, Harris also has made it her mission to make technology accessible to other companies.