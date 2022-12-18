DuVon G. Davis

www.atempletonphoto.com (www.atempletonphoto.com)

SVP & Senior Relationship Manager

Wells Fargo

DuVon Davis’ personal passion and commitment to lead DEIA within his employer, Wells Fargo, as well as outside through his other affiliations is extensive and vast. His leadership to be involved in the community with his tireless and dedicated energy is remarkable. He is always involved in efforts to make improvements and volunteers to help others as much as possible. As the Wells Fargo Southern California Commercial Banking Diverse Segment Pod Leader, Davis leads a team of banking professionals to increase the bank’s outreach to a number of banking relationships with diverse-owned or diverse-led businesses in Southern California. Also, as the Wells Fargo Greater Los Angeles Black & African Employee Resource Network Officer (former chair and former executive advisor), he mentors younger employees and helps the organization host networking, educational and cultural events.