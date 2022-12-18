Associate Principal, Architectural Historian/Cultural Resources Planner

Page & Turnbull

An associate principal, architectural historian/ cultural resources planner with Page & Turnbull, Flora Chou, LEED AP, integrates preservation principles with urban planning, sustainable design and community development, with a focus on heightening diverse cultural resources. She is an expert in determining a site’s historic status and its critical presence in cityscapes, regional revitalization and long-term preservation success. This involves evaluating sites for eligibility by studying their changes over time and examining their historical context and relationships to developmental patterns to ensure educated conclusions on potential landmark status. Her creative approaches to preserving historic sites steeped in diversity range from mid-19th century adobe structures to mid-20th century modern buildings, such as the Glendale Masonic Temple and Griffith Park’s famed Greek Theatre, among others. Chou’s relied-on expertise in preparing detailed historic and technical reports are integral to preserving cultural icons and advancing modern sensibilities as well as upholding communities’ inherent and ongoing diversity.