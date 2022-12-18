Gary D. Frazier

Founder & CEO

Worksite Labs

Compton native Gary Frazier built Long Beach based Worksite Labs (WSL) from scratch. When you ask him about diversity, his answer is “Diversity is in our DNA, it’s organic for us.” While initially founded to provide fast, reliable and affordable gold-standard PCR testing where it was needed the most in the COVID-19 fight (including a free community clinic that continues to offer vital health screenings in South Los Angeles), Worksite Labs recently relaunched with an expanded mission to further disrupt and rebuild the nation’s diagnostic services industry with decentralized testing. Over 50% of WSL’s employees are people of color as is the majority of its 16-person executive team. Worksite Labs’ evolution, growth and mission directly speak to increasing access to healthcare information, so people can take control of their wellbeing. At the same time, Frazier continues to lead his earlier start-up, OM Healthcare, which offers consumer-direct, open market health coverage.