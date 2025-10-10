Samuel Roseme Joins Reed Smith’s Entertainment & Media Industry Group as a Partner in Century City

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Global law firm Reed Smith has announced that Sam Roseme has joined the firm as a partner in its Entertainment & Media Industry Group, based in Century City. Roseme brings nearly two decades of experience representing clients in the film, television and music industries.

Roseme focuses his practice on high-level transactional work in the entertainment industry, including representing studios, networks, production companies, directors, writers and talent. He handles mergers and acquisitions of production companies, development and financing agreements, licensing and distribution deals, rights acquisitions, and corporate matters for clients across the entertainment spectrum. He has served as counsel on biopics for high-profile celebrities, Broadway productions and a wide variety of film and TV projects.

In addition to his U.S. practice, Roseme regularly manages cross-border transactions and is looking forward to collaborating with Reed Smith’s entertainment & media lawyers across London, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He has also done significant work in the music industry, where he handles transactions – work that aligns closely with Reed Smith’s leading global music practice, particularly in acquisitions of music portfolios from world-renowned artists.

“Sam’s experience perfectly aligns with our work and our clients’ needs in the U.S. entertainment space,” said Steve Sessa, global co-chair of Reed Smith’s Entertainment & Media Industry Group. “He has the ability to handle the entire life cycle of a production’s legal needs, from development through distribution, and his practice is a natural fit with our very busy cross-border film and TV practice. We expect him to be plugged into U.S. deals for EMEA clients right away.”

Roseme also has a broad range of experience representing strategic and financial investors, including private equity, in connection with mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, financings, joint ventures and strategic alliances. He is a trusted advisor to startups, investors and venture capital funds, having represented clients in numerous rounds of venture financing and counseled digital media startups on all aspects of formation, governance and growth.

“Reed Smith offers a unique combination of deep industry knowledge and a global platform that is essential for today’s entertainment business,” said Roseme. “The firm’s strength in both day-to-day advice and counsel and large-scale transactions is the sweet spot of my work. As entertainment continues to expand internationally, I’m excited to be able to contribute to the growth of the firm’s global practice while providing broad services and capabilities to my clients in the U.S. and abroad from the firm’s global platform.”

“We are delighted to welcome Sam to our Century City team,” said Ashok Mukhey, managing partner of Reed Smith’s Century City office. “His broad practice and client-focused approach will further strengthen our entertainment capabilities in Los Angeles and provide valuable support to clients engaged in complex U.S. and international entertainment deals.”

Roseme joins from King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano in Los Angeles. Earlier in his career, he was counsel at Barnes & Thornburg and Hogan Lovells and began his practice as an associate at Sidley Austin and O’Melveny & Myers.

Roseme’s arrival follows closely on the heels of two other additions to the firm’s Entertainment & Media Industry Group. Michael Perlstein joined the Century City office in early September as senior counsel. He represents leading music artists, songwriters, publishers, producers and their estates in a broad range of matters related to music law, with an emphasis on copyright and contracts. In June, Nneka Witter rejoined the firm as counsel; she brings a wealth of experience from her most recent role as vice president of business and legal affairs at Interscope Records.

