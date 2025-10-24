AXS appoints Nikhil Bobde as Chief Technology Officer and Names Alex Hazboun Chief Innovation Officer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

AXS, the global advanced ticketing and live event technology company, has announced two key leadership appointments as part of its continued technology transformation and global growth. Nikhil Bobde has been named chief technology officer, reporting to chief executive officer Bryan Perez, and Alex Hazboun will assume the newly created role of chief innovation officer and report to Bobde.

The appointments build on the company’s recent momentum – including infrastructure upgrades, ticketing system enhancements and new user experience features – and reflect AXS’s commitment to building a future-ready platform rooted in trust, stability and scalability.

“Nikhil and Alex will accelerate our ability to deliver the most secure, personalized and seamless live event experiences,” said Perez. “Together with our product leadership, AXS is better positioned than ever to lead the future of ticketing.”

Bobde joins AXS from Thumbtack and brings more than 20 years of experience in scaling consumer technology platforms at Microsoft and Meta. Previously, he led the engineering teams that grew Facebook Video and Messenger to hundreds of millions of users and played a pivotal role in developing the technology infrastructure for some of the world’s most widely used applications, including Instagram and Facebook.

As CTO, Bobde will oversee AXS’s global technology organization, driving innovation, platform scalability and technical excellence. Based in Silicon Valley, he will also spearhead the opening of a new AXS office in the Bay Area to deepen access to world-class engineering talent.

“I’m excited to join AXS at such a transformative moment,” said Bobde. “Live events create some of life’s most meaningful experiences, and AXS has the strategy and technology to redefine how fans connect with those moments.”

In his new purview as chief innovation officer, Hazboun, a long-time AXS executive and globally respected industry leader, will lead a dedicated team focused on next-generation technologies, architecture and strategic initiatives designed to keep AXS ahead of the curve.

“I’m thrilled to dedicate my focus to innovation,” said Hazboun. “We are building solutions that will transform ticketing and create entirely novel opportunities for fans, artists, venues and teams.”

Information sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact adossantos@axs.com.