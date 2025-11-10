Maude Apatow Honored as 2025 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future®

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Blake Slatkin, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow and Delaney Buffett pose as Max Mara celebrates Maude Apatow as the 2025 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient Cocktail Event at Chateau Marmont on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Max Mara)

It was a night of Hollywood glamour and Italian elegance as Max Mara hosted an exclusive cocktail celebration at the Chateau Marmont on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to honor actress Maude Apatow, the 2025 recipient of the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award®. The event not only celebrated Apatow’s growing influence in film and television but also marked the 20th anniversary of the award, which has long recognized rising women in entertainment who embody artistry, style and purpose.

The evening was hosted by Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Max Mara Fashion Group board member and granddaughter of founder Achille Maramotti, and featured music spun by DJ Mia Moretti. A-list guests mingled under the glittering lights of the iconic Hollywood landmark, including Leslie Mann, Kate Hudson, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Amanda Peet, Ryan Destiny, Kathy Hilton, Liza Koshy, Victoria Justice, Nicky Hilton and Lukas Gage. Many guests wore Max Mara’s refined tailoring and minimalist silhouettes, while others donned designs from its sister line, Sportmax.

1 2 3 1. Honoree Maude Apatow and Liza Koshy (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara) 2. Giorgio Guidotti and Kate Hudson (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Max Mara) 3. Olivia Holt and Victoria Justice (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara)

Apatow, best known for her performances in “Euphoria” and “Hollywood,” joins a prestigious roster of previous Face of the Future honorees that includes Emily Blunt, Zoë Saldana, Hailee Steinfeld, Gemma Chan, Joey King and Yara Shahidi. She officially received the award on November 6 at the 2025 WIF Honors at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

“Maude is an incredibly special artist, actress, and producer,” said Maramotti. “She represents a younger generation of talent who express themselves not just through acting, but also through writing, directing and producing.”

This year’s WIF Honors, themed Unity, celebrated storytellers and changemakers who are reshaping culture through art and advocacy. Presented by Max Mara with visionary sponsor e.l.f. Cosmetics, the gala honored Kristen Wiig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Regina King, Tessa Thompson, Mara Brock Akil and others for their contributions to film and television.

Wiig receiveed the inaugural WIF Icon Award, while Curtis was honored with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, presented by Fonda herself. The Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film went to Thompson, Nia DaCosta, Dede Gardner and Gabrielle Nadig, while Brock Akil, Judy Blume and King were recognized for their work in television advocacy.

The program also featured conversations moderated by Francesca Amiker of E! News and Mandalit del Barco of NPR, with special appearances from Sharon Stone, Elizabeth Debicki, Lili Reinhart, Zoey Deutch and comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, who opened the show with a comedic performance.

Founded in 1973, Women In Film (WIF) has championed gender equity in Hollywood for more than 50 years through advocacy, research and professional development programs. The organization has previously honored icons such as Lucille Ball, Meryl Streep, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry and Zendaya, solidifying its role as a leader in advancing women’s representation in the entertainment industry.

For Max Mara, the collaboration with WIF reflects the brand’s long-standing commitment to empowering women and celebrating timeless sophistication. Founded in 1951 by Achille Maramotti, the Italian luxury label remains family-owned and globally revered for its precision tailoring, iconic outerwear and modern femininity.

The two-day celebration underscored not only Apatow’s ascent as one of Hollywood’s most promising multi-hyphenates but also the enduring partnership between Max Mara and WIF – two forces dedicated to elevating women’s voices and shaping the future of film.