Musical AI Secures $4.5M to Solve Generative AI Music Attribution

Los Angeles-based AI-powered music technology company Musical AI has raised $4.5 million in a round led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm Heavybit and supported by BDC and Build Ventures. This funding will be used to expand the company’s team, further develop its attribution technology, and support industry deals.

Founded in 2023 by Sean Power, Matthew Adell, and Nicolas Gonzalez Thomas, Musical AI provides attribution and rights compliance infrastructure for the generative music sector. The company is focused on solutions to the complexity of generative AI rights management, licensing agreements, and compliance requirements through its proprietary attribution tracking technology.

“Some claim attribution, licensing, and AI are incompatible, or that only the largest players in the business can deploy it due to the cost and complexity. We have proved them wrong,” said Sean Power, chief executive and co-founder of Musical AI, in a statement. “We have made attribution simple and turnkey.”

To ensure correct attribution, Musical AI has built a platform that serves both the data providers and AI companies who need data. Rightsholders can monitor, take down, and sunset usage of the works they own. Generative AI companies can access quality licensed data and use Musical AI’s reports to monitor usage and pay rightsholders on an ongoing basis.

Heavybit is an early-stage investor in enterprise infrastructure founded by James Lindenbaum. Since 2013 Heavybit has helped launch and scale technical startups.

“Musical AI’s attribution technology is essential infrastructure that will enable and accelerate every media-focused AI product,” said Jesse Robbins, general partner at Heavybit, in a statement. “AI companies now have a seamless way to properly license, train, and use content while ensuring creators are credited and paid properly. As a leading investor in enterprise infrastructure for AI, Heavybit is proud to support Musical AI’s mission to shape the future of music and all media for everyone from artists and rightsholders to developers and innovators.”

Information for this article was sourced from Musical AI.