CBRE Named Exclusive Leasing Agent for Los Angeles Center Studios

Early 4,500-square-foot lease with Light Source 1 underscores demand for campus

CBRE has been appointed as the exclusive leasing agent for Los Angeles Center Studios, a full-service studio and creative office campus located at 1201 West Fifth St. near Downtown Los Angeles.

CBRE’s Nicole Mihalka, senior vice president; John Zanetos, executive vice president; and Kelli Snyder, vice president, will lead leasing efforts on behalf of ownership.

Prior to the official marketing launch, CBRE secured a 4,500-sq.-ft. lease with Light Source 1, a full-service data communication solutions provider, reflecting early demand for the campus and its infrastructure-rich environment. Dana Vargas and Tim Miller of JLL represented Light Source 1.

“Los Angeles Center Studios was designed to offer something truly differentiated in the Los Angeles market, and CBRE clearly understands that vision,” said Sam Nicassio, president, Los Angeles Center Studios. “Their strategic approach and early results reinforce our confidence in their ability to connect the campus with tenants seeking flexibility, scale and a best-in-class creative environment.”

Los Angeles Center Studios spans more than 20 acres, serving film, television, commercial production and creative office users. The property offers approximately 450,000 sq. ft. of Class A office and production office space, including an iconic 12-story midcentury office tower that has been modernized for today’s entertainment, media and technology tenants.

The campus features six state-of-the-art, audience-rated sound stages, each approximately 18,000 square feet, with floating wood floors, silent air systems and clear heights designed to support large-scale broadcast, film and live audience productions. The stages are supported by adjacent production offices, dressing rooms and technical infrastructure, providing a turnkey environment for a wide range of uses.

In addition to studio and office space, Los Angeles Center Studios offers a robust amenity package designed to support both long-term tenants and production users. On-site amenities include a 350-seat movie theater and event space, multiple food and beverage options, a fitness center, co-working and meeting spaces, outdoor patios and park-like open areas, as well as concierge-style services, such as catering, dry cleaning and technical support. The campus also provides more than 1,200 on-site parking spaces, offering convenient access for employees, crews and visitors.

“Los Angeles Center Studios offers a rare combination of Class A office space, purpose-built sound stages and amenities that support both creative and corporate users in a true campus setting,” said Mihalka. “The breadth of uses and early leasing activity highlight the property’s ability to serve tenants seeking flexibility, scale and a strong sense of place.”

