Reaching Gen Alpha: SuperAwesome Bolsters Audio Strategy with Starglow

London-based kid tech firm SuperAwesome announced it has acquired Los Angeles-based kids and family audio content company Starglow Media. Through the acquisition, SuperAwesome will expand its engagement with youth audiences, audience intelligence and privacy-first infrastructure.

“We made this acquisition with a clear belief that the next generation of engagement is rich with sound. With the addition of Starglow Media, SuperAwesome furthers our leadership as the multi-channel way for brands to safely and measurably engage Gen Alpha,” said Nick Walters, president and chief strategy officer of SuperAwesome, in a statement.

The acquisition will also strengthen support for content owners and IP holders, providing sustainable monetization in a category where scale has historically been difficult to achieve, SuperAwesome said in a statement. As part of the acquisition, founder and chief executive of Starglow Media, Jed Baker, will join SuperAwesome as head of audio.

Launched in 2023, Starglow Media has delivered more than 120 million annual listens across more than 45 shows geared towards kids. Its portfolio spans properties, such as Paramount’s Blue’s Clues and Dora the Explorer, alongside original shows like Mysteries About True Histories. Starglow Media has also partnered with global brands, including Disney, Netflix, Toyota, Hasbro, Paramount and Penguin Random House.

“We’ve believed from the start that kids and family audio deserved to be taken seriously as a scaled, premium channel, and SuperAwesome is the clear leader in understanding how young audiences actually spend their time. Together, we can give brands and content owners a level of reach, intelligence and credibility in audio that simply hasn’t existed before,” said Baker, in a statement.

Information for this article was sourced from SuperAwesome.