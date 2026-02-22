Podcasting’s $1-Billion Growth ‘Problem’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Audio agency Oxford Road has announced its discovery of a looming crisis in podcasting advertising measurement, one that is costing the podcasting industry $1 billion in additional spend

Advertisers want to spend that additional $1 billion in one of the fastest-growing media formats in the world today...podcasting. But these brands have conditions.

To understand what’s standing in the way and what could unlock the next wave of growth, surveyors went straight to the source. At Oxford Road’s 2025 Chief Audio Officer (CAO) Summit, Oxford Road surveyed the people writing the biggest checks in audio, including leaders from six of the top 10 podcast advertisers in the U.S. Together, they control roughly 15% of total U.S. podcast spend. These brand decision makers shared candid insights about what’s working, what’s not and what needs to change for podcasting to realize its next stage of growth.

Advertisement

Their biggest obstacles? Limited performance data, weak YouTube attribution and skepticism around AI.

Detailed in “What Brands Want 2025: How Audio Publishers & Platforms Can Win Over Advertisers,” Oxford went directly to podcasting’s biggest advertisers, surveying them about ad load, brand safety, AI, programmatic and creative as well as measurement and attribution.

Their findings show that measurement is the #1 barrier to growth, with 50% of respondents citing limitations in performance data as the main constraint on spend. More specifically, 76% of brands would increase their podcast investment if attribution for YouTube podcasts matched that available for audio. With nearly a quarter of advertisers willing to grow their spend by 50% or more, this suggests up to $1 billion in additional spend could be unlocked with standardized video attribution.

Advertisement

The findings in “What Brands Want” were sourced by surveying brand decision makers, including six of the top 10 spenders in podcasting, representing roughly 15% of total U.S. podcast ad spend.

Other insights from the report include:

Brands remain skeptical of AI host reads , signaling the need for stronger disclosure and industry standards to protect trust.

, signaling the need for stronger disclosure and industry standards to protect trust. Programmatic expansion is accelerating , with it set to increase significantly within the coming year.

, with it set to increase significantly within the coming year. Respondents are increasingly concerned about rising clutter, necessitating more tools to help publishers optimize and protect ad effectiveness.

necessitating more tools to help publishers optimize and protect ad effectiveness. Reaching consensus on the definition of a “podcast” remains crucial to solving budget, management and attribution confusion across audio, video, influencer and YouTube teams.

to solving budget, management and attribution confusion across audio, video, influencer and YouTube teams. Brand safety remains a top concern in the face of political extremism, violence and misinformation, especially with reliable tools still lacking post-GARM.

“The message is clear: If the industry can deliver on measurement, advertisers have signaled they are ready to scale their investment,” said Dan Granger, CEO of Oxford Road. “The next phase of growth for podcasts and audio won’t be defined by content or distribution alone but by trust, transparency and accountability in how impressions and results are measured. We need leading platforms to move quickly on behalf of stakeholders across this industry. Creators, networks and brands are standing by.”

There is no exact number for podcasts based in Southern California, as it’s a constantly changing landscape, but there are literally hundreds of podcasts in the region.

Southern California, particularly the Los Angeles area, has become a major hub for the podcast industry and is considered one of the top-producing spots in the world. The region hosts numerous podcasting firms, recording studios and a large concentration of content creators, including professional networks like Wondery, The Ringer and Headgum, who produce many of their shows locally in Los Angeles.

If these shows can provide the metrics needed to get advertisers into the comfort zone, the sky seems to be the limit.

Podcasting by the Numbers

Podcast listening is growing rapidly: According to Riverside, more than 584 million people listened to podcasts in 2025, with numbers expected to reach 619 million by 2026.

According to Riverside, more than 584 million people listened to podcasts in 2025, with numbers expected to reach 619 million by 2026. Engagement is high: 34% of Americans listen to an average of 8.3 podcast episodes per week, and 83% spend more than nine hours listening weekly.

34% of Americans listen to an average of 8.3 podcast episodes per week, and 83% spend more than nine hours listening weekly. Video is redefining the podcast landscape: More than half of shows are now also posting full video versions on YouTube.

More than half of shows are now also posting full video versions on YouTube. Podcasting is a booming industry: The market is projected to be worth $17.59 billion by 2030.

Oxford Road is the world’s largest podcast advertising agency, specializing in audio advertising across podcasting, streaming audio, terrestrial radio and creator-based video. Following its 2024 merger with Veritone One, the agency serves Fortune 500 companies, global publicly-held enterprises, B2B brands and direct-to-consumer businesses, having processed more podcast advertising performance data than any other firm. Recognized as thought leaders by The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Adweek and Ad Age, Oxford Road continues to drive industry innovation. ORBIT is part of Oxford Road’s WOVN decision-support platform, which includes proprietary tools, like Audiolytics® and advanced brand safety solutions.