Zendaya Highlights “The Drama” in Las Vegas as She Steps in as an Official Wedding Witness

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Zendaya made a surprise appearance over the weekend at A24’s one-day Drama Wedding Chapel activation in the world’s wedding capital of Las Vegas. She stepped into a real ceremony (and had heads turning) as part of the promotional rollout for The Drama, her upcoming film with Robert Pattinson. The pop-up was tied to the movie’s April 3 theatrical release and turned a Las Vegas chapel into a themed event space for couples getting married that day.

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During one ceremony, Zendaya appeared just as bride Payton Whitmore walked down the aisle with her father. After the vows, she clapped for the couple, posed for photos and signed the marriage license as an official witness. Vogue reported that the couple, Payton Whitmore and Kadeem Strickland, had traveled from Arizona for the wedding.

(Wes_Ellis / A24)

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(A24)

The event also featured Alana Haim, who appears in The Drama and DJed at the chapel. According to coverage from People and Vogue, Haim was also part of the ceremony festivities, and the activation included film merchandise plus cardboard cutouts of Zendaya and Pattinson dressed as a bride and groom.

(A24)

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(A24)

The appearance quickly drew attention online not only because of the unexpected wedding cameo, but because Zendaya was photographed wearing a thin gold band on her left ring finger, further cementing rumors that she and partner Tom Holland have already tied the knot in an un-publicized ceremony earlier this year.