Capstone Point Holdings Announces Acquisition of Optimad Media

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Capstone Point Holdings has announced the acquisition of the Entertainment Media division of Optimal, a portfolio company of a fund managed by ORIX Capital Partners. The acquired business will conduct business under its legacy name, Optimad Media, marking its foundational roots in innovative media investing, planning and execution.

This acquisition positions Optimad Media as a partner for studios, distributors, networks and content creators. Optimad Media’s founder, Kevin Weisberg, will continue to lead the business and collaborate closely with Capstone Point Holdings to drive media campaigns across the entertainment landscape. In addition, Optimad Media will invest in prints and advertising (P&A) campaigns alongside client partners, supporting releases from theatrical premieres through subsequent windows, including home entertainment, streaming and broadcast.

“The Optimad Media name reflects our heritage and our commitment to bold, client-focused innovation,” said Kevin Weisberg, founder of Optimad Media. “We are excited to partner with Capstone Point Holdings as we expand our capabilities and deliver media strategies that resonate in today’s fast-evolving market.”

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A spokesperson for Capstone Point Holdings said, “This acquisition reflects our conviction in entertainment media and our belief in backing founder-led businesses. Kevin built Optimad Media and continues to lead it as CEO, and his track record gives us strong confidence as we invest to scale the platform and support P&A campaigns from theatrical release through global streaming.”

David Nishida, chief operating officer and group chief financial officer of ORIX Corporation USA, commented, “We are proud of the growth achieved under our stewardship and confident that Capstone Point Holdings and Optimad Media’s leadership will take this division to new heights. This transaction reflects our strategy of fostering value and enabling transitions to aligned partners.”

Optimad Media will continue to operate from its Los Angeles headquarters, with plans to expand its team and capabilities in the coming months.

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Information for this article was sourced from Capstone Point Holdings.