Golden Globes Generated $133.5M for Southern California

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While productions are down, industry events still offer an economic boon for the region

Dinners, parties and celebrations surrounding an awards show provide the glitz and glamour that celebrate the people at the top of their craft. For the 2026 Golden Globes, that economic activity created a significant boost to the Southern California economy by generating $133.5 million in economic activity, according to a new report from Greyhill Advisors, a leading economic analysis consulting firm, in partnership with Dick Clark Productions, the event’s producer.

“The scale of the economic impact shows that the Golden Globes is not just an entertainment event, but also an economic event for Beverly Hills and the Los Angeles area,” said Ben Loftsgaarden, partner with Greyhill Advisors. “Digging into the numbers reveals the surprising breadth and depth of dollars flowing into the community, to hard-working industry professionals and staff behind the scenes that make the week-long celebration a success.”

The total economic impact reflects spending by Golden Globes attendees and their guests, ancillary events including award dinners, parties and associated celebrations, and local operational expenditures by Dick Clark Productions to produce the internationally recognized broadcast.

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Los Angeles-based Dick Clark Productions had a $77 million impact alone through its production activities. In terms of direct spending, Golden Globes attendees and related visitors accounted for $39.8 million in economic impact, including $18.1 million from personal care services such as stylists, hair and makeup artists, and facialists; $16.4 million on lodging, food and retail; and $5.3 million for transportation and security services. Other incremental gains include $18.3 million in broadcast media value for the city of Beverly Hills, including visual and verbal on-air exposure.

The awards show broadcast, along with ancillary events such as “ET: Live on the Golden Globes Red Carpet,” and the new primetime special “Golden Eve” reached a combined 21.77 million viewers on CBS and Paramount+, according to Nielsen, and 27.07 million international viewers across 169 territories, placing a global spotlight on the region’s creative workforce, venues, and world-class production capabilities.

“We’re incredibly proud of the economic impact the Golden Globes has on our host city. Producing a show of this scale creates hundreds of jobs, supports local businesses and infuses significant revenue into the surrounding community,” said Bill Bracken, executive vice president of production for Dick Clark Productions. “Having staged the Golden Globes in the city of Beverly Hills for so many years, it’s especially rewarding to give back in a meaningful way and contribute to its continued vitality.”

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Beyond direct economic benefits, the Golden Globes and other large awards ceremonies reinforce Los Angeles’ position as the nation’s leading center for cultural content production. With productions being lured away to other cities such as Atlanta, London and Toronto, the impact of the entertainment industry is vital to the local economy.

It can also make an impact on local neighborhoods. For example, the recent announcement that the Academy Awards will move from Hollywood to the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles starting in 2029 could have an outsize impact on venues in both locales with regards to restaurants, retail and hotel occupancy. Furthermore, the study demonstrates that major events such as the upcoming World Cup, the 2027 Super Bowl and the 2028 Olympics can have a large impact that spurs economic growth.

That said, film productions are still king. They operate on a larger scale than an awards show, supporting thousands of jobs for secondary services. Still the numbers are somewhat harrowing: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the last 24 months, 42,000 entertainment-sector jobs were lost – nearly a third of the workforce.

The region is still working to attract productions, especially through creative space According to FilmLA, Los Angeles County has the largest collection of available sound stage space, 8.3 million square feet of total stage space (both certified and uncertified space), as of March 2026. That includes East End Studios, which opened its five-stage Mission Campus in Boyle Heights in January, and Cinespace Studios, which opened its six-stage Woodland Hills facility in March.

The organization also noted that jurisdictions such as the U.K. and New York have doubled space inventories over the past five years, while Los Angeles has had a precipitous decline in occupancy for sound stages from 90% in 2022 to 62% through the first half of 2025.

While the future for large-scale productions remains murky, there are no plans to move any large-scale awards event out of the Southern California region, and the economic impact for these coming events will extend into the next decade.