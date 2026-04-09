A New Chapter of Growth: Steve Mosko Joins Radial Entertainment Board

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Steve Mosko

Los Angeles-based Radial Entertainment, a leading global entertainment distribution company backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., has announced that longtime industry leader Steve Mosko has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

“Steve Mosko is one of the most respected leaders in our industry, with a rare blend of operating expertise, strategic judgment and long-standing relationships across the business,” said Jared Frandle, managing director for Oaktree’s Special Situations strategy. “We’re thrilled to welcome Steve to the Radial board. As the company continues to grow, Steve’s experience and perspective will be incredibly valuable in helping Radial build on its strong momentum and pursue the significant opportunities ahead.”

“Steve has spent his career building and scaling the kind of business Radial is becoming. His appointment to our board is a meaningful signal about the scale of our ambition and the company we are building. For me personally, his experience and perspective in the room will be invaluable as we shape Radial’s next chapter,” stated Jeff Shultz, CEO of Radial Entertainment.

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“I’ve spent my career watching this industry evolve, and the companies that win are the ones that combine compelling content with the operational discipline to deliver it everywhere audiences want it. Radial has already built exactly that – a serious, formidable business with the scale and infrastructure to compete at the highest level. I’m thrilled to join the board and contribute to what is already a tremendous growth story,” stated Mosko.

Mosko is currently the CEO of Triarc Entertainment, an independent production and media company focused on developing, producing, and financing content across all genres. He served as CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group from 2018 to 2024, where he grew the studio’s film and TV development teams and slates.

Previously, Mosko spent 24 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment, 13 of those running global television, where he transformed the entity into one of the world’s leading producers of content. He oversaw the television studio’s production, distribution and channels.

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During his tenure, Mosko served as chair of Sony Pictures Television. He also served as the president of Sony Pictures’ U.S. Television operation, executive vice president of sales for Sony Pictures Television and vice president of the Western Region for Columbia TriStar Television Distribution.

As a content distribution studio, Radial Entertainment boasts a diverse library of over 70,000 movies and episodes, making it one of the largest independent catalogs in the industry.

Information for this article was sourced from Radial Entertainment.