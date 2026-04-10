L.A. Times Games Launches New Pop Culture Word Puzzles

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L.A. Times Games goes “snackable” in partnership with Lil Snack

L.A. Times Games is getting a pop-culture infusion. In a new collaboration with LA Times Studios, gaming startup Lil Snack has officially launched a trio of daily word and trivia games designed to bridge the gap between trending news and interactive play.

The new titles, Swap, DownWords and Putt Putt, are now live and free to play on the L.A. Times website and mobile app.

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Unlike traditional puzzles that rely on static, pre-loaded dictionaries, Lil Snack’s games are built around real-time trends. Each day, the puzzles refresh with content tied to the latest in movies, music and social media, all offering a “snackable” experience easily finished in minutes – perfect for a quick work or lunch break diversion.

Swap: A fast-paced word-shifting challenge.

A fast-paced word-shifting challenge. DownWords: A modern take on the daily word grid.

A modern take on the daily word grid. Putt Putt: A trivia-infused game for pop culture junkies.

The collaboration is a milestone for the Los Angeles-based Lil Snack, which already powers daily gaming for heavyweights like Netflix, Amazon Luna and NBCUniversal.

“As an L.A.-founded startup, this partnership hits close to home for our lil’ team,” said Eric Berman, CEO of Lil Snack. “Our mission is to bring play to the world, and the L.A. Times is one of the most iconic publications on the planet.”

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The new collection is available today. Readers can find the games via the L.A. Times Games portal or directly through the L.A. Times mobile app.

By shifting from passive consumption to active engagement, the L.A. Times continues to expand its digital footprint, ensuring that whether it’s breaking news or a coffee-break puzzle, the “Daily Habit” remains alive and well.