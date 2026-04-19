Unexpected AI: Vigloo Debuts Fully AI-Produced ‘Microdrama’

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New series showcases how AI helps creators transform ambitious visions into scalable, sustainable productions

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Vigloo, a global microdrama platform, has announced the release of Bloodbound Luna, a 22-episode English-language YA dark fantasy microdrama produced entirely through an AI-native workflow. Designed specifically for U.S. audiences, the series marks a significant evolution from Vigloo’s earlier AI-assisted productions for the Korean market, moving toward fully generative storytelling from visuals to voice performances.

Bloodbound Luna follows Luna, who forms a forbidden bond with Jacob, the Alpha of the Nightclaw pack. When her blood reveals she is neither fully wolf nor vampire but a rare and powerful hybrid, tensions erupt into war between the species, forcing Luna to confront her identity and claim her true power.

Completed in just eight weeks by a lean team consisting of fewer than 10 creators, the series used reference-based AI generation to achieve natural character movement and fully synthetic voice performances.

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Fantasy is traditionally one of the most capital-intensive genres to produce and difficult to sustain in short-form formats. Bloodbound Luna demonstrates how AI can make such storytelling viable, delivering visually ambitious episodes optimized for global audiences while remaining feasible within tighter production budgets.

The series is part of Vigloo’s broader 2026 strategy, which includes producing approximately 30% of its annual content slate through AI-driven studio workflows, including animation. The company’s prior in-house AI-produced title, Met a Savior in Hell, garnered more than 4 million views, confirming audience demand for high-quality, AI-assisted storytelling.

Vigloo envisions AI as a catalyst for expanding what small creative teams can produce. By accelerating experimentation and enabling scalable genre production, AI unlocks new possibilities for global microdrama audiences. The company also plans to develop AI-driven content through IP partnerships across web comics, serialized web fiction and games.

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“AI is not replacing the human creativity behind storytelling; it’s expanding what creators can achieve,” said Neil Choi, CEO of Vigloo. “With Bloodbound Luna, we’ve shown how small teams can scale their creative vision and produce ambitious genre stories.”

Vigloo has established itself as a global home for “vertical dramas,” delivering mobile-first, episodic storytelling designed for today’s on-the-go audiences. Originating in South Korea, its extensive library features more than 350 premium dramas with episodes under two minutes each, spanning genres such as romance, comedy and thriller – all tailored for global audiences. The platform develops original IP for the U.S., Korean and Japanese markets, sourcing scripts directly from local creators and releases content worldwide in nine languages. Vigloo is operated by SpoonLabs, a global content platform company backed by investments from leading venture capital firms and Korean video game company Krafton.