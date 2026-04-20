Roland US Headquarters Opens in El Segundo to Drive Music Technology Innovation

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Roland Corporation, a global leader in music technology and innovation, has officially opened its new U.S. headquarters in El Segundo, marking a significant milestone in Roland’s ongoing investment in its Americas operations.

Located on the 12th floor of a landmark building at 200 North Pacific Coast Highway, the new headquarters brings together more than 100 U.S.-based Roland employees in a modern workspace designed to reflect the way creative teams actually work. The space features open collaborative zones, conference rooms with full hybrid capabilities and design elements that pay tribute to Roland’s heritage and innovation.

Private offices carry the names of iconic Roland products, including the TR-808 and SP-404, grounding the team in the instruments and culture at the heart of the brand. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of the Hollywood sign, the Downtown Los Angeles skyline and the Pacific Ocean, situating the team at the center of one of the world’s most vibrant creative communities. The building’s proximity to LAX makes the headquarters an ideal destination for artists, partners and collaborators traveling in and out of the city, reinforcing Roland’s commitment to staying closely connected to the people who make music.

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“El Segundo gives us a home that matches our ambitions,” said Manuele Barbini, CEO of Roland Americas. “We are closer to our artists, closer to L.A.’s creative culture and better positioned than ever to deliver on Roland’s mission of designing the future of music.”

The El Segundo headquarters serves as a physical hub for innovation, creativity and human connection, bringing together Roland’s teams across sales, finance, marketing, product management, legal and beyond under one roof.

The opening comes on the heels of Roland Corporation’s completion of the Roland Inspiration Hub, its new global headquarters in Hamamatsu, Japan, which began full operations in March 2026. As Roland Corporation CEO Masahiro Minowa has articulated in the company’s global vision, Roland’s mission is to push the boundaries of what sound can achieve, developing electronic musical instruments that help create a future where everyone can enjoy music without limitations.

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Roland Corporation U.S. celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by company leadership, including CEO Manuele Barbini, CFO Bardo Bardelli, VP of channel marketing Katherine Wing, SVP of research and innovation Paul McCabe, VP of product management Pat Kennedy, VP of North America sales operations Ryan Genest, director of HR Gladys Carrillo and VP of legal Jun Yamamoto. More than 70 employees attended in person, with an additional 120 North American team members joining via a simultaneous livestream town hall.

“Seeing our North American team come together in one place on opening day was incredibly energizing,” said Wing. “This headquarters gives us a foundation to grow from, and I think everyone who walked through the doors felt the potential of what we can build here together.”

Information sourced from Roland Corporation.