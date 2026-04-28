Longtime Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Set to Lead the Studio Through 2031

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Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer has received a two year contract extension, according to a recent SEC filing for the first quarter of 2026.

Feltheimer’s extension will keep the longtime studio chief in the role through July 31, 2031. According to the company, the move will give them continued leadership continuity as it operates as a standalone studio business following the official separation of Lionsgate and Starz in May 2025.

Feltheimer has led Lionsgate since March 2000. Before joining Lionsgate, he was in senior leadership at Sony Pictures Entertainment and New World Entertainment. This includes posts as president of TriStar Television, president of Columbia TriStar Television and president of Columbia TriStar Television Group and executive vice president of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

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Feltheimer will continue to receive a base salary of $1.5 million per year. He’ll be eligible for an annual performance bonus set by the compensation committee, with a target of $7.5 million and a maximum payout of 200% of that target.

Lionsgate has built some strong hits with the success of the John Wick franchise (and spin-offs) and The Hunger Games prequel, and hopes to bring in strong box office numbers with this summer’s Michael Jackson biopic.

Information for this article was sourced from Lionsgate.