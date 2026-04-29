Oprah Brings Her Podcast—and Historic TV Library—to Amazon With Sweeping Media Deal

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Amazon and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Entertainment have entered a multi-year agreement giving Wondery exclusive distribution and advertising rights to The Oprah Podcast across audio and video, extending one of media’s most recognizable personal brands deeper into Amazon’s content ecosystem.

Beginning in July, Wondery will distribute The Oprah Podcast across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV Channels and Audible. The show will also remain available on YouTube and other podcast platforms. As part of the deal, the series is set to expand to two new episodes per week starting this summer.

The agreement also reaches beyond the podcast itself. Amazon said the deal includes rights to The Oprah Winfrey Show library as well as Oprah’s established franchises Oprah’s Book Club and Oprah’s Favorite Things, opening the door for deeper integration across the company’s media, retail and consumer-facing businesses.

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For Amazon, the partnership adds another major personality-driven franchise to a growing roster of creator-led properties that includes New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Mind the Game and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

For Winfrey, the deal extends a powerful brand that has already moved between television, publishing, live conversation and product-driven influence. The Oprah Podcast has built on that foundation with interviews featuring authors, newsmakers and cultural figures. Conversations have centered on topics including resilience, caregiving, grief, financial health, relationships and community. Guests have included Serena Williams, Ina Garten, Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Adam Grant, Maria Shriver and Esther Perel.

The show has also generated early industry recognition. In its first year, The Oprah Podcast won a Gracie Award for Video Podcast Host, received four Ambie nominations, earned a Webby nomination and ranked No. 2 by Podscribe in January 2026, according to Amazon.

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“Hosting this podcast allows me to continue the work I feel called to do — opening the door for conversations that matter,” Winfrey said in the announcement. “Expanding our reach globally is an opportunity I embrace, as we continue to connect through stories that invite new ways of seeing and, hopefully, deepen understanding.”

Steve Boom, Amazon’s vice president of audio, Twitch and games, said the company sees the deal as a way to extend Winfrey’s audience reach through multiple Amazon channels. “Through this collaboration with Harpo Entertainment, we are bringing her voice to more people and expanding how her audiences engage with Oprah in ways only Amazon can deliver,” he said in a press release.

Matt Sandler, GM of Creator Services, Amazon added “Long before the term ‘creator’ existed, Oprah was building a direct and deeply personal connection with audiences across generations – and that bond continues to grow, added Matt Sandler, GM of Creator Services at Amazon. “Creators are reshaping entertainment, and Oprah continues to pave the way. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with her on what’s ahead.”

CAA and Loeb & Loeb LLP negotiated the agreement on behalf of Harpo Entertainment.

Information sourced from Amazon.