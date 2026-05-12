Hasbro Brings Headquarters to West Hollywood with a Long-Term Lease at The Lot

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Hasbro is moving its Los Angeles entertainment operations to The Lot at Formosa, the historic West Hollywood studio campus, after signing a long-term lease for 31,435 square feet there. The toymaker plans to take occupancy in the first quarter of 2027.

The company’s new space will run across the entire third floor of the lot’s newest office building, Formosa West, plus part of the fourth. That fills the building, as all five floors and 112,000 square feet are now leased.

Hasbro, headquartered in Pawtucket, R.I., is best known for its toys and games but has been pushing harder into entertainment in recent years — film, television, gaming, licensing and a growing AI studio. The new offices are meant to put those teams under one Hollywood roof.

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“This move marks a new chapter for Hasbro, bringing our teams into the heart of West Hollywood and closer to the partners we collaborate with every day,” Kim Boyd, Hasbro’s president of global licensing and entertainment, said in a statement.

The lot itself dates to 1918. A year after that, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks founded a studio on the property. Warner Bros. bought it in 1980 and ran it as Warner Hollywood Studio. Today the 11-acre campus, on Santa Monica Boulevard at Formosa Avenue, contains seven sound stages plus a mix of historic production buildings and three newer office properties — Formosa South, Formosa West and Courtyard — added through a phased modernization.

Classic films like Some Like It Hot and West Side Story were shot there. Roughly 100,000 square feet of the lot’s historic office space once belonged to figures including Howard Hughes, George Lucas and Samuel Goldwyn.

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Information sourced from Hasbro