Legendary Options ‘The Rush Bible’ Adaptation Exploring High-Stakes Sorority Culture

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Legendary Television has optioned the rights to adapt “The Rush Bible,” the debut book by sorority rush consultant Trisha Addicks, into a scripted series. Eva Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group will co-produce.

Longoria and Hyphenate chief executive Cris Abrego will serve as executive producers alongside Addicks.

The series will follow a fictional high-end sorority rush consulting firm whose coaches are paid thousands of dollars to transform anxious young women into candidates capable of standing out during recruitment, guiding both the recruits and their parents through what the project describes as “a cutthroat process”. The themes — identity, belonging, sisterhood and ambition — are a reflection of the territory Addicks has worked in for nearly a decade as a real-life consultant.

Advertisement

Addicks founded her rush consultancy, It’s All Greek to Me, in 2017 and has built a reputation as one of the country’s most prominent specialists in the field. Her firm offers private one-on-one services that include interview and conversation coaching, wardrobe and social media guidance, and real-time support during rush week.

“The Rush Bible,” published by Simon & Schuster, is scheduled for release on May 12, 2026.

“Trisha has crafted a story about power, identity and belonging with remarkable authenticity and emotional complexity,” Jason Clodfelter, president of TV at Legendary Entertainment, said in a statement, calling the planned adaptation a “provocative and deeply human series.”

Advertisement

In her own statement, Longoria said Addicks “offers us a window into a world of ambition, identity and the quest for belonging that resonates far beyond rush culture or even college campuses,” and credited the project’s emotional stakes as the draw for Hyphenate.

Addicks said she was approached by Legendary with its vision for the adaptation and called Longoria “a woman who understands the power of female-driven storytelling at the highest level.”

Legendary Television’s current scripted slate includes Apple TV+’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” Netflix’s “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft,” HBO/Max’s “Dune: Prophecy” and the Emmy-winning “Drops of God” for Apple TV+. The studio has additional series in development at Netflix, Amazon and elsewhere.

Hyphenate Media Group, co-founded by Longoria and Abrego, produces across scripted and unscripted television, film and audio. Its current credits include Amazon’s “House of the Spirits,” Apple TV+’s “Land of Women” and FX’s “Necaxa.” The Netflix film “The Fifth Wheel” is among its upcoming releases.

Information for this article was sourced from Legendary Entertainment.