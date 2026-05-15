Tanya Cohen Joins Made By Us Studios as Co-CEO to Pioneer Creator IP

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Talent-driven studio to redefine Hollywood for the creator economy through a new ownership model

Made By All (MBA) is launching Made By Us Studios (MBU), evolving from a social-first marketing agency into a premium studio built for the creator economy. MBU has tapped Tanya Cohen as co-CEO in a significant executive move that signals a broader shift in how Hollywood is being restructured. Cohen will lead the new studio alongside co-CEO Leanne Perice and president of production Nic Stanish.

MBU is a first-of-its-kind, Hollywood-grade studio designed for a new era in which creators operate as fully realized media companies. Built in alignment with the MBA global network, which includes today’s biggest content creators with a combined reach of over 1.5 billion followers and who lead top Forbes, TIME and The Hollywood Reporter lists, the studio bridges legacy entertainment with the next generation of creator-driven IP.

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At its core, MBU introduces a transformative model: content driven by built-in audience demand, developed in partnership with creators and distributed through owned global channels. The approach positions creators as upstream partners in IP ownership, monetization and long-term value creation, reshaping traditional entertainment economics.

“This is a structural shift in the industry,” said Perice. “Creators are no longer just talent; they are the studios, the distribution, the audience and the next generation’s movie stars. Made By Us Studios is being built to lead that evolution.”

Cohen’s appointment marks a notable inflection point. Widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most influential dealmakers, she has built her career around talent-first partnerships focused on longevity and value creation. Born in South Africa and raised in Australia, she began her Hollywood career at 21 as the youngest agent promoted at the time, later becoming the youngest partner in William Morris Endeavor’s history. She went on to join Range Media Partners to help build integrated models across representation, production and ownership. Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 and THR 35 Under 35, she is also a member of AMPAS. Her move to MBU reflects a broader shift as top executives align with the creator economy.

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“The creator economy is no longer adjacent to Hollywood; it’s becoming its operating system,” said Cohen. “We’re building a model where creators are at the center of value creation, with real influence and scalable impact. I’m grateful for my time at Range and the foundation it’s given me for what comes next. I look forward to collaborating with them as I move into this new role leading Made By Us Studios.”

“Tanya has been a tremendous partner to us over the past five years, helping us build and scale our Film/TV division to the leader it is today,” said Rich Cook, founding partner, Range Media Partners. “We are excited to continue to collaborate with her in this new capacity, knowing her impeccable taste and love of storytelling will lead to great success.”

As the $250-billion global creator economy continues to reshape media, MBU is positioning itself at the forefront of a new entertainment paradigm, merging Hollywood-grade storytelling with the scale, authenticity and direct audience access of the world’s most influential creators.

The company has also secured backing from prominent investors and assembled an advisory group spanning entertainment, media and technology, with additional details to be announced. MBU is represented by the legal counsel Ken Funahashi of DLA Piper.

Information for this article was sourced from Made By All.