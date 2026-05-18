AREA15 Names Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran Bonnie Weber as President

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AREA15 has appointed theme park veteran Bonnie Weber as its new president, naming a longtime theme parks operations executive at a moment when the Las Vegas immersive entertainment venue is preparing to roll out a wave of new attractions.

Weber joins AREA15 from Palace Entertainment, where she most recently served as chief operating officer with oversight of 22 parks across North America and Australia. That role followed years of leadership at Six Flags Entertainment, where she rose through senior operations posts.

(Anthony Mair / Courtesy Area15)

The credit most likely to register with Southern California audiences is Six Flags Magic Mountain. Weber served as park president of the Valencia property, and during her tenure the park delivered eight consecutive years of record performance while doubling its profit margins to 50%.

Weber assumes the AREA15 presidency during a year of significant expansion at the venue. New attractions are scheduled to open throughout 2026, including a Boeing 747 acquired from Burning Man that will be converted into an event space and nightlife venue.

“As we continue to grow and introduce new experiences and attractions, her leadership will help us stay inventive, competitive and firmly ahead of where this industry is going,” AREA15 chief executive officer Winston Fisher said in a statement. Fisher credited Weber with the ability to take ambitious creative concepts and scale them into operations that perform consistently without losing their distinctive character.

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For her part, Weber said she was drawn to the opportunity to help shape “AREA15’s next chapter” while keeping the company faithful to its creative spirit and continuing to raise the bar for guest experience.

In addition to her executive roles, Weber serves on the board of the IAAPA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, after holding a seat on the trade group’s main board from 2022 through 2024. She is also an advisory board member at Pomvom, a digital media company that connects park guests with images captured at venue cameras.

AREA15 operates as an immersive entertainment district located just off the Las Vegas Strip. The venue’s tenant roster is anchored by Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart and includes the John Wick Experience, Liftoff Bar and Ride and Universal Horror Unleashed, among other attractions.

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Information for this article was sourced from Area15.