Kaleidescape Names Veteran Media Executive Michael Lambert to Board of Directors

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Kaleidescape has named veteran media executive Michael Lambert to its board of directors, adding a longtime operator and investor as the company looks to broaden its position in the premium home entertainment market.

The appointment brings in an executive whose career has touched nearly every corner of the media business, from television networks and film production to cinema exhibition and private equity advisory work. For Kaleidescape, the move signals an interest in pairing its high-end home cinema platform with board-level experience that spans both content and distribution.

(Kaleidescape, Inc.)

Lambert is the founder and president of Lambert Media Group, an investment, holding and management company focused on broadcasting, cinemas, technology, and film and television production and distribution. Over the course of more than four decades, he has worked across public and private media companies in the U.S. and internationally, building a track record that includes operating television stations, helping launch major cable networks and investing in theatrical exhibition businesses.

His resume includes executive roles tied to the formation of Fox, Showtime and Lifetime Television, as well as senior positions at 20th Century Fox, HBO and Viacom Domestic Television. He has also been involved in a number of film and cinema businesses, including Village Roadshow Pictures Group, which co-produced more than 125 feature films largely with Warner Bros., along with theater chains such as Act III Cinemas, Gold Class Cinemas and RAVE Cinemas.

Beyond operating roles, Lambert has also advised and invested alongside a range of private equity firms, including Apollo Capital, Boston Ventures, Clarity Partners, Lee Equity, Mid Ocean Capital, Platinum Equity, Tailwind Partners, Falcon Investments and TowerBrook Capital. He currently serves on TowerBrook’s Management Advisory Board.

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Kaleidescape Chairman and CEO Tayloe Stansbury said Lambert’s background across networks, studios, exhibition and private equity gives the company a broad industry perspective as it continues to expand. Lambert, in turn, said he sees an opportunity to help the company grow its content relationships, distribution footprint and partnerships at a moment when more consumers are investing in elevated at-home movie experiences.

The appointment arrives as Kaleidescape continues to differentiate itself in a home entertainment market increasingly shaped by streaming scale on one end and premium hardware-driven viewing on the other. The Silicon Valley company has built its brand around high-fidelity movie delivery, positioning its platform as a premium alternative for home cinema consumers seeking lossless audio and reference-quality video.

Founded 25 years ago, Kaleidescape designs, manufactures and sells movie players and servers, with products assembled in the United States. As the company looks to reach more high-end consumers and strengthen its place in the broader entertainment ecosystem, Lambert’s addition gives it a board member with experience spanning the creation, distribution and exhibition of filmed content.

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Information sourced from Kaleidescape.