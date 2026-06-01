Isla Fisher Joins Anonymous Content as Film, TV Slate Grows

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Anonymous Content has added actress and bestselling author Isla Fisher to its representation roster, bringing a recognizable film and television name into a talent stable the company continues to position as a key part of its broader entertainment business. Fisher joins Anonymous Content as she maintains an active slate across studio film, streaming television and publishing, further extending the company’s reach across multiple corners of the content market.

Actress Isla Fisher (Courtesy Anonymous Content)

Fisher will continue to be represented by UTA, Curtis Brown Group, Shanahan Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. The signing adds a commercially proven performer to Anonymous Content’s client list at a time when the company has continued to build itself not only as a production house, but as a full-service media business spanning talent, premium content and brand work.

Fisher recently starred in “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman, with the film released worldwide in November. She is next set to appear in “Spa Weekend,” a comedy opposite Anna Faris and Leslie Mann slated for August 2026.

On the television side, Fisher currently leads Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me” opposite Josh Gad, a role that has added another streaming series lead to a career that has moved fluidly between studio comedies, independent features, voice work and more prestige-minded projects. That range has long been central to her appeal.

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Fisher broke out widely with “Wedding Crashers,” then built a filmography that includes “Now You See Me,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Confessions of a Shopaholic,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “Rango,” “Back to the Outback” and “Strays.” Her recent work reflects the kind of cross-platform versatility that remains attractive to management and production companies alike, particularly as film and television businesses continue to prize talent who can move between theatrical, streaming, voice and franchise-driven projects.

Her career has also expanded beyond screen work. In 2016, Fisher made her debut as a children’s author with “Marge in Charge,” launching a publishing track that underscored her broader creative profile and added another dimension to her brand.

For Anonymous Content, the addition of Fisher strengthens a roster that sits alongside a business increasingly defined by both representation and production. The company’s AC Studios division has built a high-profile track record spanning film, television and documentary, with credits including Academy Award winners “The Revenant,” “Spotlight” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” as well as the Emmy-winning series “Mr. Robot.”

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More recently, the company has continued to build awards momentum with projects such as the Oscar-nominated “Nickel Boys” and Golden Globe nominees “True Detective: Night Country” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Disclaimer.” With upcoming titles including “East of Eden” starring Florence Pugh and “Neuromancer” starring Callum Turner, the Fisher signing arrives as Anonymous Content continues to deepen both its talent bench and its premium-content pipeline.

Information sourced from Anonymous Content