Moose Toys Expands Netflix Partnership With Two New Kids Titles

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Moose Toys is expanding its partnership with Netflix, adding two new Kids & Family properties to a growing entertainment-driven licensing strategy as the toy company looks to deepen its presence in content-based consumer products.

The new agreement covers toy lines inspired by “Young MacDonald,” an animated musical series, and “Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory,” an animated Netflix film set for 2027. For Moose, the deal adds two more family titles to a portfolio that increasingly leans on recognizable storytelling worlds as a driver of product development and brand growth.

The announcement builds on the company’s existing relationship with Netflix, which previously included toys tied to the streamer’s live-action “ONE PIECE” adaptation. It also comes as Netflix continues to invest in its kids and family programming slate, creating additional openings for consumer products that can extend engagement beyond the screen and into retail.

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Moose said the new lines will translate both properties into toy collections designed around creativity, imaginative play and fandom. While product specifics, distribution plans and marketing details have not yet been disclosed, the company framed the launch as another example of its strategy to build what it describes as entertainment-driven brands with global reach.

Ronnie Frankowski, CEO of Moose Toys, said the partnership marks another step in the company’s efforts to build a broader portfolio around media and storytelling. He pointed to both titles as strong fits for the kind of toy innovation Moose wants to bring to market, particularly as the company looks for properties with distinct worlds and built-in play patterns.

The expansion also reflects a wider strategy for Moose, which has been positioning itself as more than a traditional toy manufacturer. The Australia-based company has increasingly emphasized content creation, licensing partnerships and global brand building as part of its growth model. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries, and its portfolio spans categories including collectibles, dolls, games, plush, preschool, STEM and youth electronics.

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For Netflix, the partnership underscores the business value of family entertainment franchises that can travel across formats. Consumer products remain an important part of how media companies extend the life of kids and family titles, particularly when those projects offer visually distinct characters, worlds and storylines that lend themselves to toys, merchandise and broader retail programs.

“Young MacDonald,” inspired by the classic nursery rhyme, follows six-year-old Mac, the grandson of Old MacDonald, as he runs a farm with his best friend, Dumpling the pig. The series is built around animals, food and everyday farm adventures, elements that could translate naturally into preschool and playset categories.

“Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory,” meanwhile, offers a more reimagined take on the Roald Dahl universe. The animated film centers on a teenage Charlie Paley and his friends as they attempt to break into Wonka’s factory to secure a valuable Wonka Bar and save their homes. Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021, giving it broader control over one of children’s entertainment’s most recognizable literary catalogs and more flexibility to build new adaptations and consumer extensions around that intellectual property.

Taken together, the two properties give Moose access to both a younger-skewing series and a broader family film with established brand recognition. That mix could help the company build different kinds of product lines under the same partnership while reinforcing its position in a toy market that continues to reward recognizable IP, built-in audience awareness and cross-platform storytelling.

Information sourced from Moose Toys