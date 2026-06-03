Topgolf Names New Leadership Slate to Drive Its Next Chapter of Growth

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Topgolf has announced a new round of leadership appointments and promotions as the company looks to strengthen operations and build out its next phase of growth.

The changes span technology, venue operations, finance, legal and golf partnerships, and come as Topgolf continues to refine a business that now includes venues worldwide. In announcing the moves, the company said the expanded leadership slate is designed to improve operating performance and support longer-term value creation.

Among the most significant additions, Jay Spears joined Topgolf as chief information officer on April 6, taking charge of the company’s global technology organization. His role includes oversight of cybersecurity, data and games, along with helping shape a broader digital strategy tied to venue performance and future growth. Spears joined from CEC Entertainment, where he also served as chief information officer, and previously held leadership roles at Six Flags Theme Parks, Urban Air Adventure Parks, KPMG and EZLynx.

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Topgolf also brought on Jason Weatherford as vice president of in-venue services, a newly created position that points to the company’s emphasis on operational alignment inside its venues. Weatherford now oversees strategy and financial performance across several of Topgolf’s core guest-facing business areas, including food and beverage, retail, procurement, security, safety, facilities and golf instruction. He most recently served as vice president of retail and ancillary revenue for Palace Entertainment and previously held senior roles with Six Flags and Cedar Fair.

The company also expanded the role of Erin Chamberlin, naming her president and chief operating officer. Previously chief operating officer, Chamberlin had already been serving as interim president since October 2025 and played a key role in Topgolf’s transition and sale process from Callaway Golf Company to Leonard Green Partners. In her new role, she oversees operations, in-venue support services, event sales and technology.

(Topgolf)

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Several additional leadership changes round out the new slate:

Susana Arevalo has been promoted to chief financial officer from senior vice president of finance and U.S. venues chief financial officer. She now oversees all finance and accounting functions across the organization.

Jon Olsen has been promoted to general counsel from deputy general counsel and will lead Topgolf’s global legal, compliance and risk management functions.

Scott Blevins has been named president and general manager of Toptracer, expanding his oversight to include the business’s global growth across driving ranges and broadcast platforms, as well as Topgolf Swing Suites.

Amanda Lily Lam has been appointed vice president of golf marketing for Topgolf and Toptracer, a newly created role focused on golf partnerships, events, campaigns and programs aimed at avid golfers worldwide.

Topgolf operates more than 100 venues globally and has built its business around a mix of sports, entertainment and hospitality. As the company continues to evolve that model, the latest leadership changes suggest a focus on strengthening both the guest experience and the operational structure behind it.

Information sourced from Topgolf.