Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Shasta County’s registrar race, California’s battle against dengue and more big stories
Advertisement
Entertainment Business

Reclaiming History: How Pegasus Helped Laemmle Theatres Buy Back the Laemmle NoHo 7

Pegasus Advises Laemmle Theatres in Reacquisition of Iconic NoHo Arts District Property
(Pegasus Marketing)
By David NusbaumContributor 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Commercial real estate advisor Pegasus announced the $6.5-million acquisition of the Laemmle NoHo 7, a marquee theater-anchored mixed-use retail and office property located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District in North Hollywood, by a Los Angeles-based investor group led by the Laemmle family.

Pegasus exclusively advised the buyer of the 32,800-square-foot property located at 5240 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. The property was originally constructed in 2011. It was purchased as part of a 1031 exchange following the disposition of a former theater asset previously owned and operated by the family.

“We were under immense pressure to reduce debt and preserve equity. There was no relief in sight,” said Greg Laemmle, owner and president of Laemmle Theatres, in a statement. “As much as I hated to let the NoHo 7 go, at the time it felt like the only way to keep the business afloat.”

Advertisement

In 2021, amid pandemic-driven headwinds facing the theater industry, the family sold the NoHo Arts District property to a Charlotte-based development group with plans to redevelop the site into a mixed-use project, featuring ground-floor retail and luxury multifamily housing.

Ultimately, factors that included a prolonged and costly entitlement process, affordable housing mandates, shifting capital markets and the implementation of ULA transfer taxes rendered the housing project infeasible. The investment group was ultimately presented with an opportunity to reacquire the property and return the asset to long-term family ownership.

“Stories like this carry a significance that goes well beyond real estate,” said David Chasin, chief executive of Pegasus, in a statement. “The ability to help a family reclaim an asset so closely tied to their history, and to do so in a way that supports their next chapter, is exactly the kind of outcome we strive for.”

Advertisement

Upon stabilization, the property will once again be anchored by a Laemmle Theatre, operating in the same capacity, and used as it did under prior family ownership, alongside an existing ground-floor tenant, Chipotle. The upper-level office space, previously vacated in anticipation of redevelopment, will be repositioned and leased to drive additional income.

“This reacquisition represents more than a real estate transaction,” said Laemmle. “With ownership comes stability, and with stability comes the ability to plan ahead to book films with confidence, to host festivals and special screenings, and to deepen our ties to the filmmaking community and audiences alike.”

Laemmle Theatres was founded in 1938 by brothers Max and Kurt Laemmle when they took over the operation of two theaters, the Franklin and the Park, in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Now in its third generation of family ownership, the chain currently operates seven locations across the greater L.A. region, including the five-screen Laemmle Glendale, the new six-screen venue in downtown Newhall and the updated Monica Film Center in Santa Monica.

Information for this article was sourced from Pegasus.

Entertainment BusinessBusiness by LA Times StudiosFINANCE

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

More from Business

Los Angeles, California, USA Downtown City Skyline

Commercial Real Estate

Faulkner Capital Partners Acquires The Baxter in Hollywood for $33.9M

EL SEGUNDO, CA - JUNE 15: People gather outside the Southland's new Topgolf for an evening of entertainment on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in El Segundo, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment Business

Topgolf Names New Leadership Slate to Drive Its Next Chapter of Growth

Turion Raises $75+ Million Series B to Accelerate U.S. Space Superiority

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Turion Space Raises $75M Series B to Accelerate U.S. Space Superiority

Tejon Ranch Co. and Dedeaux Properties to Break Ground on 510,000-Square-Foot Industrial Facility

Commercial Real Estate

Tejon Ranch Co. and Dedeaux Break Ground on a Massive New Class A Industrial Facility

New ConsumerDirect CFO Gary Lu to Drive Fintech Growth

Orange County

New ConsumerDirect CFO Gary Lu to Drive Fintech Growth

Hollywood, CA - December 05: An exterior view of the Netflix sign at Netflix on Vine in Hollywood Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment Business

Moose Toys Expands Netflix Partnership With Two New Kids Titles

Capstone Transforms into Capstone Energy+ to Power the Next Era of Circular, Scalable and Clean Energy

AI & Tech

Capstone Energy Rebrand Signals a Major Pivot to Behind-the-Meter Power Solutions

Major League Volleyball Expands National Footprint With Los Angeles Team

Sports Business

Major League Volleyball Expands to Los Angeles for 2027 Season

Fotor Launches AI Vibe Marketing Platform

AI & Tech

Fotor Introduces Agentic AI Vibe Marketing Platform for Brands

Sunny view of the Bovard Aministration, Auditorium of the University of Southern California

Law

USC Gould Launches Three Specialized LLM Degrees in Emerging Tech and Media

Actress Isla Fisher

Entertainment Business

Isla Fisher Joins Anonymous Content as Film, TV Slate Grows

Close-up of a green basket with a recycling symbol with papers held by a woman

AI & Tech

RecycleNation Launches RecycleAI: The World’s First AI Recycling Tool

The Latest Deals

Advertisement