Goalhanger Launches Ventures Arm, Announces Major Investment and Partnership Deals

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Goalhanger has formalized a new chapter in its business model, launching Goalhanger Ventures as a dedicated investment and partnerships arm focused on backing creator-led media companies with room to grow across video, audio, live and commercial channels.

The move signals a deliberate push beyond content production into something closer to a media holding company — one that positions Goalhanger as an infrastructure provider for independent digital brands that have already found an audience but need resources to build around it.

The new arm’s opening moves are an equity stake in Invisible Media, the company behind economics and geopolitics platform The Invisible Hand on YouTube, and a commercial partnership with Backyard Cricket.

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The two deals are notably different in structure and subject matter. Goalhanger Ventures is testing a model where it can back editorially distinct properties — one focused on accessible explanations of macroeconomics and global affairs, the other on personality-driven cricket content — without trying to make them look or feel like Goalhanger productions. The emphasis is on helping these brands scale commercially and operationally while leaving their creative identities intact.

Invisible Media was founded by Charlie Tymon and has grown The Invisible Hand into a platform built around the premise that serious ideas — markets, money, geopolitics, national economies — can reach younger audiences if the presentation is clear and visually engaging enough. The channel has shown that appetite exists among younger UK viewers for content about macroeconomics and global power when it is packaged with energy and accessibility.

“Goalhanger has built a strong track record of bringing together audiences around intelligent, accessible conversation across politics, history and entertainment,” Tymon said. “Through this investment, we’ll be able to draw on Goalhanger’s expertise in building, scaling and monetising industry-leading IP as we grow a brilliantly aligned, YouTube-first business with huge potential.”

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The Backyard Cricket deal is structured differently — less as an equity investment and more as a strategic partnership in which Goalhanger provides funding and operational support in exchange for a share of commercial upside. The arrangement is designed to free up James and Mark Wood to focus on content while Goalhanger helps develop production capacity, longer-form video, sponsorship and merchandise.

“James and Mark have already done the hardest part: they have earned a huge amount of attention by making cricket feel fun, personal and culturally relevant online,” said Navid Behroozi, Executive Producer at Backyard Cricket. “Our job now is to help turn that momentum into a more sustainable business around the content.”

Goalhanger Ventures follows the January launch of The Accelerator, a program offering selected creators investment, mentorship and access to the company’s editorial and commercial leadership.

The two initiatives together sketch out a strategy in which Goalhanger is trying to build a pipeline from early-stage digital talent through to sustainable media businesses — a bet that the creator economy has matured enough for institutional support structures to work alongside it rather than absorb it.

“Goalhanger Ventures is about giving exceptional creator-led businesses the infrastructure to grow without losing what made them special in the first place,” said Jack Davenport, Co-Founder of Goalhanger. “Invisible Media and Backyard Cricket are very different propositions, but they both have that rare combination of editorial clarity, audience trust and genuine momentum. Our role is to help them scale thoughtfully, commercially and creatively, while protecting the independence, personality and quality that their communities already respond to.”

Information sourced from Goalhanger.