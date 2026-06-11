Advertisement
Entertainment Business

Universal Music Group and TikTok Strike New Licensing Deal With Expanded AI Protections and Artist Tools

Culver City, CA - January 27, 2026: The TikTok Inc. sign in front of the building in Culver City, CA.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Universal Music Group and TikTok have struck a new multi-year licensing deal, renewing and expanding a relationship that has become one of the more closely watched arrangements in the music industry since the two companies publicly fell out in early 2024 before reaching a renegotiated agreement later that year.

“We’re proud of the pioneering work we’ve done with TikTok to create wide-ranging benefits for our artists and songwriters,” said Michael Nash, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Universal Music Group in a press release. “With this new agreement, we look forward to driving innovative new fan experiences, while further improving social media monetization, and protecting and amplifying human artistry.”

The new contract keeps TikTok’s global user base connected to UMG’s recorded music and publishing catalogs and layers in a broader set of commercial and promotional tools for artists and songwriters — expanded marketing and advertising campaigns, ecommerce access and other artist-facing features.

Advertisement

The deal also extends what both companies have described as a shared commitment to AI protections, including joint efforts to remove unauthorized AI-generated music from the platform and improve attribution for human artists and songwriters.

The relationship between the two companies has carried outsized stakes for the wider industry. TikTok has established itself as a primary engine of music discovery, and UMG’s catalog — which spans Republic, Interscope, Def Jam, Capitol and a long list of other labels — represents a significant portion of the music that drives engagement on the platform.

When UMG pulled its catalog from TikTok in January 2024 over a licensing dispute, the standoff drew attention to unresolved questions about how streaming-era platform economics translate to short-form social video, and what protections artists are owed as AI-generated content proliferates.

Advertisement

The new agreement is intended to address those questions on an ongoing basis rather than settle them once. Both companies will continue working together on fan engagement, artist development and discovery initiatives, with a particular emphasis on emerging artists.

Tracy Gardner, Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok, said in a press release: “We’re excited to take our partnership with UMG to the next level, and build on the strong foundation we’ve already created together for artists, songwriters and fans. TikTok is a unique platform where music discovery, culture and fandom intersect, and this agreement will help create even more opportunities for artists and songwriters to engage audiences, grow their communities and achieve career success on a global scale.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Information sourced from Universal Music Group.

Entertainment BusinessAI & TechBusiness by LA Times Studios

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production for Travel and Entertainment Business.

More from Business

The founders of Goalhanger.

Entertainment Business

Goalhanger Launches Ventures Arm, Announces Major Investment and Partnership Deals

McKenna Porsche Cayenne Debut

Automotive Business

Paid Program

McKenna Porsche Debuts the Cayenne Electric and the Mind-Blowing Cayenne Electric Turbo

Immunotec California

Healthcare & Science

Paid Program

Immunotec Opens Experience Center to Boost MLM Growth in California

Immunotec

Healthcare & Science

Paid Program

Immunotec crea Centro de Experiencia para incentivar MLM en California

Aerial view busy parking lot near row of colorful tents with people shopping at farmer market

Goods & Retail

Why Custom Canopy Tents Are Surging in Demand for Experiential Marketing

young woman received online shopping parcel, opening boxes

Goods & Retail

BetterPrice Launches Best Chrome Extension for Online Shopping to Disrupt E-Commerce Pricing

Young female designer using graphics tablet while working with computer at studio or office

AI & Tech

Winston Agency Launches Game-Changing AI Transformation Offering for Marketers

Hermeus Achieves its First Unmanned Supersonic Flight

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Hermeus Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 Makes History With First Unmanned Supersonic Flight

Fletcher Jones Motorcars sign is shown in Newport Beach, CA, USA.

Automotive Business

Fletcher Jones Acquires Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills From Group 1 Automotive

Pegasus Advises Laemmle Theatres in Reacquisition of Iconic NoHo Arts District Property

Entertainment Business

Reclaiming History: How Pegasus Helped Laemmle Theatres Buy Back the Laemmle NoHo 7

Los Angeles, California, USA Downtown City Skyline

Commercial Real Estate

Faulkner Capital Partners Acquires The Baxter in Hollywood for $33.9M

EL SEGUNDO, CA - JUNE 15: People gather outside the Southland's new Topgolf for an evening of entertainment on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in El Segundo, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment Business

Topgolf Names New Leadership Slate to Drive Its Next Chapter of Growth

The Latest Deals

Advertisement