Monetizing Nostalgia: Why PRO-TEK’s New Nitrate Film Storage is Vital for Studios

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PRO-TEK Vaults, a Burbank-based media preservation and archival storage provider, opened a newly built nitrate film storage facility in the greater Los Angeles area. It is one of only a handful of compliant nitrate storage sites nationwide and the first new facility to open in more than a decade.

“We’ve invested significantly to expand our storage capacity and increase our capabilities around media services,” said Doug Sylvester, chief executive of PRO-TEK Vaults. “Media archives are treasure troves of value. Preserve and make them ready to monetize.”

The new multi-million-dollar facility includes 24 vaults with capacity for over 36,000 film reels. It took three years of planning and development due to the unique nature of nitrate film, which is a flammable material. The vaults meet strict construction standards. The company also operates storage vaults for acetate film, including cold storage.

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Use of nitrate film was discontinued in the 1950s, and many classic movies were filmed on nitrate. Clients that utilize the new facility include major film studios, universities and some private libraries. Studios have turned to older films for restoration, remastering and new distribution opportunities as streaming services have expanded and provide a vehicle for classic content. It can also be used for theatrical re-releases, international distribution, and made available through licensing deals.

“There’s a lot of nitrate stills left in the world. It’s both still photographs and motion picture,” said Tim Knapp, chief operating officer of PRO-TEK Vaults. “We had a desire from a number of large customers to create a facility in Southern California. Very few companies have the history that we have.”

With proper storage, the nitrate film could be preserved for decades, if not longer, according to Sylvester. Most storage facilities are older and may not meet stringent federal, state and local safety standards governing the storage of hazardous materials. Sylvester noted that demand has come from those who have storage requirements but also have a need for access and usability. This facility means that studios and others do not have to transport fragile materials between vendors when they want to digitize the content, which is a growing area of business.

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“Nostalgia is an important topic right now. We are bringing back old material that people love,” said Sylvester.

Information for this story was provided by PRO-TEK Vaults.

