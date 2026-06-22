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Entertainment Business

Super League Appoints Anthony Alexander to Supercharge Gaming Media Revenue

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Superleague Anthony Alexander
Anthony Alexander

Santa Monica-based Super League, an audience intelligence and media activation company trusted by global brands to reach and influence people who play video games across the digital landscape, has announced the appointment of Anthony Alexander as executive vice president of revenue.

Reporting to CEO and president Matt Edelman, Alexander will lead the company’s global sales organization, overseeing revenue strategy, brand and agency relationships, and commercialization of the company’s audience, data, and technology capabilities and assets.

Alexander brings more than 15 years building sales teams and ramping revenue inside the gaming and digital media industries. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer at Livewire, a global gaming marketing agency. Before that, he spent more than a decade at Playwire, the programmatic revenue and advertising-technology company, where he rose from account executive to executive vice president of global sales and oversaw its entire direct advertising business.

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“We’ve said this is the year we move from stabilization to execution, and execution runs on revenue,” said Edelman. “Anthony has spent his career in gaming media doing exactly what we need now – assembling high-performing teams, accelerating sales and finding the points of differentiation in programmatic advertising that drive outsized growth. He turns data into outcomes brands can measure. Anthony has the builder’s instinct that our renewed momentum demands and the expertise to help us reach cash-based EBITDA profitability as a more scalable gaming media company.”

Alexander joins Super League following the May 2026 acquisition of the Misfits Ads Business, which broadened the company’s capabilities, diversified its revenue mix and expanded its client base. His mandate is to turn that broader, more diversified business into commercial results through branded programs and advertising campaigns across the world’s largest immersive platforms, such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite Creative, and within playable, premium and programmatic inventory throughout the gaming content and influencer landscape.

“Gaming has become one of the most important channels for audience engagement, culture and digital media consumption,” said Alexander. “Super League has built a strong foundation across gaming media, audience intelligence and activation, and I believe the company is uniquely positioned for its next stage of commercial growth. I’m excited to join the team and help scale revenue, partnerships and long-term value creation.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Super League.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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