Brendon Thomas Named CRO of Radial Entertainment

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Radial Entertainment has hired Brendon Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing in a streaming distribution veteran to lead monetization across a content library that now exceeds 70,000 film and television titles.

(Radial Entertainment)

Thomas spent more than a decade at Paramount Global, most recently as Senior Vice President of Distribution and Business Development, where he oversaw partnerships across Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime and BET+ representing $8 billion in annual revenue. Before that he was at Pluto TV from its early days in 2015, running global distribution through the service’s 2019 acquisition by Viacom — a stretch during which the platform grew from a standing start to more than 80 million users and crossed $1 billion in annual revenue by 2021.

At Radial, Thomas reports to CEO Jeff Shultz and takes on oversight of the company’s distribution, licensing, advertising, business development and international expansion functions. He joins a senior team that includes Julie Dansker, EVP of Global Licensing and International Distribution; Daniel Gagliardi, EVP of North American Digital Distribution; and Matt Katrosar, EVP of Global Advertising and Partnerships.

The hire reunites Thomas with Shultz, who worked alongside him at Paramount. “Brendon and I have built together for nearly a decade,” Shultz said in a press release. “He led our most important distribution deals and strategic partnerships at Paramount and he’s the best commercial operator I know. There was no one else I wanted in this seat.”

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The timing reflects where Radial sees the opportunity. The company operates what it describes as the largest independent content catalog in the industry, and the FAST and AVOD markets — where deep libraries of existing programming are increasingly valuable to platforms and advertisers looking for scale — are still in relatively early stages of growth.

“Independent content libraries are entering their most valuable era — platforms need scale, advertisers want premium AVOD inventory, and global FAST is still in early innings,” Thomas said. “Radial has the catalog, the distribution leadership, and the platform relationships to win this moment.”

Radial Entertainment is backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.

Information sourced from Radial Entertainment.