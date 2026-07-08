The Business of Halftime: Inside FIFA’s Bet on Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS

For nearly a century, the FIFA World Cup Final has sold itself on one asset: the match. No halftime spectacle, no stadium concert, nothing competing with the sport for attention. On July 19, 2026, that streak ends. When the two finalists walk off the pitch at New York New Jersey Stadium, they’ll hand the field to Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the first Halftime Show in World Cup history, an 11-minute production curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

It reads like an entertainment story. But follow the names attached and what the show is actually built to do, and it starts to look like something else entirely: a new playbook for how the world’s biggest sports property turns a captive global audience into something that outlasts the final whistle.

The Lineup Is the Strategy

Nothing about this bill is random. Bieber, Madonna and Shakira lock down North and Latin America. BTS brings Asia. Burna Boy, representing Africa on what he called “the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show,” described it as “a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.” Add Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus, a choir of Staten Island fourth and fifth graders performing alongside Coldplay, and the bill stops looking like a concert poster and starts looking like a media plan engineered for maximum global reach.

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That’s the point. Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans, whose organization is producing the show with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, called it “the single largest gathering of artists united for a cause since Live Aid,” and predicted it “could well be the most-watched 11 minutes of broadcast music performance in history.” Pair that with a tournament already tracking to be the most-watched sporting event ever staged, and the math is simple: more reach, more relevance, more reasons for the broadcast to matter after the final whistle.

The Fine Print Behind the Fireworks

Here’s what makes this different from a typical stadium spectacle: there’s real intention running underneath it. The Halftime Show is built to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a campaign working to raise USD $100 million to expand access to education and football for kids worldwide. It’s already raised more than USD $50 million, and organizers wove the effort into the tournament itself: USD $1 from every ticket sold to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match goes to the fund, match after match, all summer.

That structure is the tell. This isn’t a one-off cultural moment, it’s the visible front end of something designed to carry through the entire tournament. The Education Fund’s advisory board reads like a cross-section of every world the moment touches: entertainment (Hugh Jackman, The Weeknd, Shakira, Kaká), sport (Serena Williams), policy (Gianni Infantino, Hugh Evans, Ivanka Trump), and finance (Bank of America co-president Jim DeMare). That’s not a vanity board. It’s a sign the campaign is being taken every bit as seriously as the tournament it’s attached to.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino framed it as one and the same mission. “When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education,” he said, adding that performances from Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay would “play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide.”

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Halftime as Soft Power

The strategy doesn’t stop at spectacle, it reaches into diplomacy. Global Citizen has already secured commitments from Prime Minister Carney of Canada and Prime Minister Montenegro of Portugal, and is pushing for fresh pledges from President Macron of France, Prime Minister Sánchez of Spain and Chancellor Merz of Germany at a dedicated event on July 16, three days before the final. Evans didn’t dress up the intent: use “this moment of global unity” to push world leaders toward contributions that “ensure this World Cup sets a new benchmark for lasting impact.”

In other words, the halftime show is a stage in more ways than one. A broadcast audience in the billions gives Global Citizen a platform to turn goodwill into real commitments, the same instinct that’s powered its festival model for over a decade, now playing out on the biggest stage sport can offer. Justin Bieber put the appeal more simply: “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

The Numbers Behind the Noise

Strip away the marketing and the stakes are real. Roughly 350 million children and adolescents are currently out of school worldwide, and of those still enrolled, an estimated 133 million aren’t hitting minimum proficiency in reading and math by the end of primary school. The Education Fund’s first round of grants, announced in May, already reached underserved communities across ten countries, pairing education with football and community programming on the ground.

For FIFA, the logic is clean: a halftime show built around Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS, rounded out by Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, PS22 Chorus and even the Muppets of Sesame Street, creates a kind of cultural reach no broadcast deal alone can manufacture. For Global Citizen, it’s a chance to turn that reach into real progress for a cause with a hard deadline and a growing gap to close. Both sides are betting that attention and impact don’t have to be separate goals.

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Whether that bet lands will be obvious the moment Chris Martin cues the first note, live, in front of the largest audience sports has ever assembled. The harder question won’t be answered on July 19, or maybe even this year: whether a stage built for four of the world’s biggest artists can actually get more of the world’s 350 million out-of-school children into a classroom. For a century, the World Cup Final never needed an intermission. This year, it’s using one to argue the two were never meant to be separate.

Learn more about the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund here.

