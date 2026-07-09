Dunkin’s Pink Playbook: Inside the Kylie Jenner Collaboration

Dunkin’ and Kylie Jenner just launched The King Kylie Collection. Here’s the business strategy behind the chain’s pink summer bet.

Some collaborations are built to sell a product. This one was built to sell a moment. The King Kylie Collection, three pink drinks Dunkin’ rolled out on July 8, is designed around something far rarer than a new flavor: a persona so specific to a moment in internet history that reviving it feels less like an ad and more like an event. Kylie Jenner introduced King Kylie a decade ago, all pink wigs, sculpted brows and unbothered attitude, and Dunkin’ is betting that bringing her back says more about the summer than any new syrup could.

A Revival, Staged With Precision

This is not an impulsive throwback. King Kylie has been resurfacing deliberately over the past year, from a feature on Terror Jr’s “Fourth Strike” under the King Kylie name last fall, to a relaunch of the original Kylie Cosmetics lip kits that made the era iconic. Dunkin’ is the next chapter, not the first, and that sequencing is the point. Jenner is treating King Kylie less like a costume she puts on for a paycheck and more like a franchise she is reintroducing to the culture in careful stages, each one raising anticipation for the next. Landing at Dunkin’, a chain with more than 14,200 restaurants across nearly 40 markets, is the widest audience that rollout has reached yet.

(Courtesy of Dunkin’ )

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The Campaign Sells the Feeling, Not Just the Menu

Dunkin’ paired the launch with a Dave Meyers-directed spot that drops Jenner, fully in character, into a boardroom of executives spiraling into corporate jargon, before she calmly redirects the meeting to what actually matters: the drinks. It is a confident bit of storytelling, a brand secure enough to send up its own marketing meetings, and it works because Jenner’s comic timing sells the joke rather than the product. Chief marketing officer Jill Nelson summed up the spirit of the whole campaign plainly: “If there’s an opportunity to make our menu a little more pink and a little more extra, we’re going for it.” That is a brand that knows exactly the mood it is chasing.

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A Growth Engine Built for the Long Season

The King Kylie Collection is the marquee item inside a much larger summer rollout, new Suncloud Lemonades, sparkling drinks, a peanut butter and Fluffernutter lineup, and fresh bakery additions, all timed to a calendar of Dunkin’ Rewards perks: bonus points for ordering ahead through mid-August, quadrupled points on donuts for National Ice Cream Day, quadrupled points on lemonade for National Lemon Day, and boosted point windows for its most loyal members. Jenner is the headline, but the elegance of the strategy is in how neatly the collaboration folds into a loyalty program built to keep people coming back long after the pink drinks are gone. It is a genuinely well-built growth engine, and the celebrity moment is what gets people to notice it.

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A Polished Move for Jenner, Too

For Jenner, this is a different kind of play than Kylie Cosmetics, the business she has spent a decade building for the long term. A collaboration like this is lighter and more contained: she lends a beloved persona for a limited run, gets to have fun with it, and lets Dunkin’ carry the operational weight, while adding another highly visible, culturally fluent credit to her name, no product development, no inventory, no long-term overhead required.

Put together, a decade-old persona brought back with real intention, a campaign confident enough to poke fun at itself, and a loyalty program quietly doing the heavy lifting behind a very pink summer, and The King Kylie Collection looks less like a one-off collaboration and more like a case study in how to make nostalgia feel current. If the drinks sell the way Dunkin’ is hoping, do not be surprised to see more brands studying this exact playbook.

More on The King Kylie Collection and Dunkin’s summer lineup here.

