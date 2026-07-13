Invisible Narratives Taps Ex-Amazon and Moonbug Execs to Lead Franchise Growth

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New hires bring expertise from leading entertainment and creator economy companies, including Moonbug, CoComelon, Spotter, Warner Bros. and Amazon

Invisible Narratives, a leading entertainment company dedicated to helping digital creators build global franchises, has named three senior leaders to its executive team. The company has appointed Patrick Reese as head of studio & franchise, Greg Salter as head of business development & partnerships and Peter Kim as CFO.

“We continue to build out our leadership team with talented executives who have helped build lasting franchises in both the creator economy and Hollywood,” said Mark Shedletsky, president of Invisible Narratives. “Peter, Greg and Patrick have helped shape influential IP, cultivate passionate fandoms and scale businesses at pivotal moments. Their experience will be invaluable as we build the infrastructure and strategy to enable creator-led IP to expand across platforms and endure for years to come.”

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This slate of strategic new hires follows the company’s recently announced growth initiative, with backing from Verance Capital and BC Partners, positioning Invisible Narratives to deploy $300 million into the creator economy to invest in IP and pursue strategic acquisitions.

Patrick Reese

Reese brings firsthand experience at each stage of creator-led franchise growth. Reese spent two years building CoComelon as a founder-led, digital-first property before playing an instrumental role in its sale to Moonbug and scaling the brand inside one of the largest studios in digital entertainment. During his tenure, he grew CoComelon’s monthly YouTube viewership from 300 million to over 4 billion and expanded the program into over 30 languages. Under his guidance, it became the most-watched kids’ property and the third most-watched series overall on Netflix and the most-streamed kids’ artist across every major music platform. He also helped extend the brand into toys, games, books and live events, where it became a top performer in each category. Prior to Moonbug, Reese ran Strategy, Business Development and Distribution for Fullscreen’s Creator Network, working across a broad roster of digital creators at the center of emerging digital-native entertainment models.

“The best content has always been something people experience together – it’s communal, not just consumed,” said Reese. “What’s changed is that today’s creators build that connection in from the start. Fans aren’t simply an audience; they’re active participants in how stories, characters and worlds evolve. Invisible Narratives recognized that shift long before much of the industry and has built a model around empowering creators with the resources, partnerships and support to fully realize their vision. I’m thrilled to join the team and help turn these original ideas into enduring franchises that resonate across platforms, generations and communities.”

Greg Salter

Salter leads deal sourcing and execution to invest in or acquire creator-led IP and build into multi-platform properties. Salter is a franchise builder and dealmaker with more than two decades of experience scaling global entertainment businesses. Most recently, as head of franchise development & growth at Amazon’s podcast studio Wondery, Salter partnered with creators of top shows, including “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce,” “MrBallen” and “Wow in the World,” to convert audience scale into diversified revenue across consumer products, publishing, e-commerce and fan engagement platforms.

Previously, Salter spent 15 years at Warner Bros., where he led more than $1 billion in acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; co-founded a digital division that produced digital-native content and launched direct-to-consumer platforms; and drove the strategic shift of the Kids & Family division from linear television to a streaming-first franchise business.

“Creators have already won the hardest battle in entertainment, which is building an audience that trusts them,” said Salter. “What’s often missing is the infrastructure to turn that trust into a durable franchise with an expanding universe and new touchpoints. That’s the gap Invisible Narratives is built to close. We offer capital, franchise building, content development and licensing execution, while protecting the creative process. The result: new opportunities and a faster path to lasting franchise value.”

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Peter Kim

Kim brings a long track record in financial leadership across high-growth media and technology companies in the private and public sector. Most recently, he served as vice president, corporate controller of Spotter, a company that supports creators with scaling services and software. Prior to Spotter, Kim served as senior vice president of finance & operations at Exploding Kittens, a leading tabletop game company, where he played an instrumental role in the sale of the company to Embracer/Asmodee Group. Earlier in his career, Peter held leadership roles at media and technology companies, including Demand Media, RealD, Entravision Communications and The Walt Disney Company.

Invisible Narratives is actively evaluating new creator, channel, gaming and brand partnership opportunities. The company is focused on creators and IP-owners who have cultivated passionate audiences and are looking to scale their properties into lasting franchises.

Information for this article was sourced from Invisible Narratives.