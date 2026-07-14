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Entertainment Business

Veteran VFX Studio Halon Entertainment Splits from NEP Group in CEO-Led Buyout

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Los Angeles-based Halon Entertainment, the award-winning creative production company known for its work across film, episodic, games, immersive entertainment and advertising, has announced that it is becoming an independent company through a management buyout led by CEO Chris Ferriter.

Founded in 2003, Halon has built a reputation as a trusted creative partner, working alongside directors, supervisors and artists on some of the world’s most recognized entertainment properties, including “The Batman,” “John Wick,” “Star Wars,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Sid Meier’s Civilization,” “Fortnite” and “Borderlands.”

As both the industry and the company have evolved, Halon and NEP shared the view that Halon would be best positioned as an independent creative production company with its full focus dedicated to its clients, people and long-term growth.

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“As Halon has continued to grow, it became clear that independence was the right next step for our business, “ said Chris Ferriter, CEO of Halon. “From the beginning, Halon has been built around helping filmmakers solve creative and technical challenges, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in real-time storytelling. As an independent company, we will have even greater agility to respond to the needs of our clients, invest in our people and technology, and pursue new opportunities for growth. I am grateful to NEP Group for its support over the last few years and to our clients, partners and teams for their continued belief in Halon. We’re energized and excited by what comes next.”

Graham Andrews, CEO for Creative Technology Group, said, “As Creative Technology Group and NEP plan for the future of our businesses, we recognize that, at its core, what Halon does is highly specialized and different from our core services. As we’ve evaluated plans, Chris and I agreed that Halon under Chris’ leadership has a tremendous opportunity ahead as an independent business, where it can devote 100% of its focus and resources to its growth. I speak for our entire group in thanking Chris and his team for their work while a part of NEP Group and look forward to seeing their next chapter.”

Information for this article was sourced from Halon.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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