DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

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Lauryn Turner

Los Angeles-based DanceOne, the leading producer of educational and competitive dance events and the largest family of dance brands in the world, has announced the appointment of Lauryn Turner as CEO, effective immediately.

Turner will lead DanceOne’s next phase of strategic growth, focused on operational alignment, expanding partnerships that enhance opportunities for dancers and further strengthening the company’s portfolio of globally recognized brands and tours.

Turner brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience spanning youth sports, professional sports, Olympic sport governing bodies and entertainment-driven consumer platforms. With industry roots as a former athlete, coach and judge, she combines deep community understanding with a proven track record of operational leadership, organizational transformation and strategic growth.

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Prior to joining DanceOne, Turner served as executive vice president and COO of the Dallas Wings, where she helped lead one of the most significant growth periods in franchise history, contributing to record-breaking revenue growth, franchise-record ticket sales and increased national visibility during a pivotal era for women’s sports.

Previously, Turner served as COO of USA Gymnastics, where she helped lead a comprehensive organizational transformation focused on athlete safety, governance modernization, operational accountability and rebuilding trust, while helping stabilize and strengthen the organization during one of the most pivotal periods in its history. Earlier in her career, Turner held leadership roles with Varsity Brands spanning operations, events, brand development and business growth across multiple sectors of the organization.

“Dance is one of the most passionate, inspiring and community-driven industries in the world,” said Turner. “What makes DanceOne so unique is the opportunity to positively impact dancers and studios at every stage of their journey while helping shape the future of the industry through innovation and meaningful community impact. I’m excited to build on the strong foundation already in place, expand opportunities for the dance community to grow and thrive and continue fostering environments where dancers feel supported, inspired, safe and empowered.”

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In addition, DanceOne also announced the appointment of Dan Dolezal as CFO. Dolezal brings more than 22 years of financial and operational leadership experience, including executive roles at S2BN Entertainment Corporation, Blackbird Presents and Bandersnatch Entertainment.

“DanceOne has reached an important moment in its journey as we continue building on the foundation that has made this organization so special,” said Gary Pate, chairman of the board. “For years, our focus has been creating opportunities for dancers, supporting studios and building a community that families trust and love. Lauryn and Dan both understand the importance of that mission while also bringing the leadership and operational experience needed to help guide DanceOne into its next chapter. I believe we have an incredible opportunity ahead of us to strengthen our organization, support our brands and continue expanding the positive impact we can have across the dance community.”

Information for this article was sourced from DanceOne.

