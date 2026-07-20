AEG Presents Expands Venue Development Team for North American Growth

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based AEG Presents has announced the continued buildout of its Venue Development team, marking a milestone as the group takes full shape to support the company’s growing slate of venues across North America.

Cameron Marcotte

The new structure is bolstered by both internal promotions and key strategic hires, with Cameron Marcotte being elevated to vice president and Jake Hiersteiner and Mike Ryan promoted to director roles. In addition, Alyssa Sarilarp joins the company as senior design and construction specialist, Will Evans as senior project manager and Marysol Flores as administrative assistant.

The team is led by Colin Conway, senior vice president, venue planning, acquisition and development, now in his 19th year with the company, who oversees new venue initiatives across North America. Working closely with executive vice president, chief operating officer and general counsel Shawn Trell and president, North American regional offices Brent Fedrizzi, Conway helps guide everything from early-stage opportunity identification through project execution, while building partnerships that bring new venues to life.

“We’ve spent the last few years thoughtfully building this team, and it’s exciting to see it come together in such a strong and cohesive way,” said Colin Conway. “Everyone brings a different perspective – from operations and production to design and construction – and that combination is what allows us to create bespoke, curated venues for artists and fans alike. With this group in place, we are positioned to build upon prior successes and continue to grow AEG Presents’ portfolio of premiere, award-winning venues.”

Advertisement

In the past decade, AEG Presents has opened several standout venues around the country. New venues are currently underway in Austin, TX, and Portland, OR, both expected to open in early 2027, with more projects to be announced soon.

“Venue development is fundamental to our business and essential to our long-term success,” added Shawn Trell. “The artists and their music are what inspire and connect audiences, but the work that happens behind the scenes is what makes it all possible. Colin and his team’s focus on identifying, analyzing and developing new venue opportunities is integral to AEG Presents’ growth and strategic positioning.”

Information for this article was provided by AEG Presents.

