Lucky Brand’s Next Growth Play Is Built Around Music, Marketing and Charlie Puth

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The Power of Staying Culturally Relevant

Lucky Brand is turning to one of its longest-standing brand pillars, music, as it enters its next phase of growth.

The denim and lifestyle retailer has named Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth as its newest brand ambassador, bringing together the artist’s creative identity with Lucky Brand’s focus on originality, individuality and self-expression.

The partnership marks the latest step in Lucky Brand’s efforts to continue building a brand that connects with consumers through culture, storytelling and creative collaboration. For more than 30 years, the company has highlighted artists and creators who define culture on their own terms, a positioning that executives say aligns closely with Puth’s career.

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“Lucky Brand has always been inspired by people who express themselves unapologetically and leave their mark on culture,” said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer of Catalyst Brands, operating partner for Lucky Brand. “Charlie embodies that spirit in a way that feels effortless. His originality, curiosity and passion for his craft make him a natural partner as we continue building a brand that celebrates individuality and the enduring connection between style and music.”

Puth said the partnership reflects a shared belief in authenticity and creative independence.

“I’ve always believed the best work comes from staying true to who you are,” Puth said. “That’s what drew me to Lucky Brand. There is a genuine appreciation for individuality and the confidence to do things your own way, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that celebrates people who make their own luck.”

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Building a Brand Experience Beyond the Campaign

The Charlie Puth partnership will be supported through an integrated marketing campaign spanning paid media, owned channels, organic social, in-store marketing and select wholesale partner activations.

For Lucky Brand, the campaign is designed to extend the partnership beyond a single ambassador announcement and create a broader brand experience across consumer touchpoints.

Throughout the season, the company said it will continue spotlighting artists, creators and innovators whose work reflects the independent spirit that has defined Lucky Brand for more than three decades.

Founded in 1990, Lucky Brand has built its identity around premium denim, Americana and self-expression. The company said music has been woven into its DNA since its early days, with artists and creators playing an important role in how the brand connects with audiences.

The partnership with Puth continues that approach by aligning Lucky Brand with an artist whose career has been built around originality and creative exploration.

The Business Behind Authentic’s Brand Portfolio

The collaboration also reflects the broader strategy of Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Lucky Brand, which focuses on building long-term value through a combination of brand ownership, licensing, marketing and distribution partnerships.

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Authentic operates a portfolio of more than 50 brands spanning sports, media, entertainment and lifestyle categories. The company said its brands reach nearly one billion social media followers and generate more than $36 billion in annual systemwide retail sales worldwide.

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“Just as music transcends generations, Charlie’s artistry has a way of resonating across audiences and moments,” said Stefani Fleurant, executive vice president of Sports & Lifestyle Marketing at Authentic Brands Group. “He’s an artist who has always stayed true to his vision, and that makes him a natural fit for Lucky Brand. He reflects the independent spirit that has been part of our story from the very beginning.”

As Lucky Brand continues its retail expansion, the company said it will continue partnering with artists, creators and innovators who reflect the independent spirit that has shaped the brand for more than 30 years.

Discover more about Lucky Brand here.

