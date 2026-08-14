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Entertainment Business

AEG Presents Partners with Creativeman: Connecting Coachella & Summer Sonic

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Los Angeles-based AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, has entered into a strategic partnership with Creativeman Productions, the leading Japanese concert promotion and live events company.

The partnership expands AEG Presents’ presence within Japan, bringing together two companies with a shared commitment to delivering world-class live music experiences. By combining their respective expertise, relationships and experience, AEG Presents and Creativeman will work together to create new opportunities for artists to connect with audiences throughout Japan, while continuing to elevate the fan experience and support the country’s vibrant live music market. In addition, this partnership provides a platform for expansion across the region for AXS, AEG Presents’ ticketing company.

Founded in 1990, Creativeman Productions promotes concerts, tours and destination events that connect global and Japanese artists with audiences across the country. Under the leadership of CEO Naoki Shimizu, Creativeman has become one of the most influential promoters in Asia’s live music industry.

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“Over the past 37 years, Creativeman has grown from a company with just two staff members to become the largest independent music promoter in Asia,” commented Shimizu. “This strategic partnership with AEG Presents will propel our growth as we expand our festivals and artists from Japan to Asia and the rest of the world. The partnership will also connect Summer Sonic with a portfolio of world-class festivals and create a network that joins Coachella in the U.S. and BST Hyde Park in the U.K., serving as a cornerstone for the music industry’s continued growth.”

Added Shawn Trell, executive vice president and chief operating officer of AEG Presents, “Creativeman is an important presence in Japan and across the region. The company’s vision and business strategy align perfectly with ours, and we’re thrilled to be entering into this partnership together. Beyond Creativeman’s thriving concert and festival business, Summer Sonic has become a globally recognized brand on its own. We can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

In addition to concert promotion, Creativeman owns and operates a diverse portfolio of festivals that span multiple genres. Summer Sonic is Creativeman’s signature festival and one of the largest music events in Asia. Launched in 2000, it pioneered the concept of a simultaneous multi-city festival in Japan, taking place in both Tokyo and Osaka with many of the same artists performing across the two sites. Over the years, Summer Sonic has hosted international superstars, including Radiohead, Oasis, Metallica, Linkin Park, Daft Punk and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, while also showcasing top Japanese talent. The festival has grown into a major cultural brand with hundreds of thousands of attendees and recently expanded overseas through Summer Sonic Bangkok, reinforcing its position as Asia’s premier international music festival.

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Other Creativeman flagship events include Sonicmania, Punkspring, Greenroom Festival, Loud Park, Super Sonic, Springroove and many others. The company’s festival portfolio now ranges from mainstream pop and rock to metal, punk and electronic music, making it one of the most diversified festival operators in Asia.

Information for this article was sourced from AEG Presents.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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