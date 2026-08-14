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Entertainment Business

KCON LA 2026 Kicks Off Today: Here’s How to Stream It Live

The LA Convention Center (along with Crypto.com Arena) serves as the venue for KCON LA 2026.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Alan LaGuardia
By Alan LaGuardia
Senior Content Strategist Contact
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The world’s largest celebration of Korean culture and music is back this year in Los Angeles. KCON LA 2026 officially kicks off today, August 14, transforming the DTLA Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena into a three-day mecca for K-pop fans worldwide.

For those who couldn’t score tickets to the sold-out festival which has been held since 2012, event organizer CJ ENM has unveiled a comprehensive global streaming strategy, allowing fans from both across the globe and right here in Southern California can catch the biggest performances directly from their living rooms.

A Huge K-Pop Lineup

This year’s festival, running through Sunday, August 16, promises one of the most dynamic artist rosters in KCON history. The famed nightly M COUNTDOWN concerts will be anchored by three massive headliners: NCT 127 taking the stage tonight (Friday), ZEROBASEONE on Saturday, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER closing out the weekend on Sunday.

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The three-day spectacular also features performances by a mix of industry heavyweights and rising rookies, including TREASURE, P1Harmony, ILLIT, JO1, MEOVV, and a highly anticipated solo stage by NCT’s Taeyong. Alongside the main stage arena events, attendees will experience daily panel discussions, K-beauty workshops, and exclusive meet-and-greets.

Stream KCON LA 2026 for Free

You won’t need to brave traffic or pony up high resale prices to catch all of the action. Fans in the U.S. can stream the festival entirely for free via Samsung TV Plus, simply by tuning into the CJ ENM K-POP channel on supported Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy smartphones or Smart Monitors. Viewers will get subscription-free access to live broadcasts from both the M COUNTDOWN Stage and the Toyota Music Den Stage.

The Ultimate Digital Pass

For fans seeking an all-access, premium experience, official live streaming tickets are available directly through Mnet Plus (mnetplus.world). Available as either a 1-Day Live Streaming Ticket or an All 3 Days Ticket, the digital pass unlocks full access to the M COUNTDOWN Stage and the more intimate Artist Stage. The Mnet Plus pass also includes scheduled re-streams and allows viewing on up to two devices simultaneously, ensuring any K-Pop fans in the house don’t miss a single beat of the weekend festivities.

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Regardless of whether you’re braving crowds in Downtown L.A. or tuning in via your device at home, KCON LA 2026 is shaping up to be an unmissable weekend for each and every Southern California K-pop fan.

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Alan LaGuardia

Alan LaGuardia is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing the content and direction of the Business by LA Times Studios sections and the Travel by LA Times Studios section.

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