New App HYBRED Offers Directors Encompassing Project Ownership

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For nearly a century, Hollywood ran on an engineered system. From the 1930s through the 1950s, the studio system worked like an integrated assembly line: Studios made the films, owned the theaters, controlled distribution and captured the downstream value, while the individuals who helped form the creative property rarely owned any of it.

The last structural shift that genuinely favored talent came in long ago in 1950, when then-revolutionary backend net-profits deal gave creators a direct stake in what they made. Then antitrust rulings broke up the theaters, television fragmented audiences and the centralized system dissolved and Hollywood lost the infrastructure that protected the individual as the origin of value.

The aftermath of the 2023 entertainment industry strikes that changed Hollywood helped highlight a new reality: in the last decade, traditional entertainment has increasingly become a secondary business for tech giants dominating the corporate landscape. As these monolithic platforms prioritize data extraction and facilitate larger studio practices, individual talent has increasingly lost control or agency over their production processes.

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To combat this tech platform HYBRED, helmed by CEO and founder Kate Ballaine , launched Aug. 18 on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Built specifically for the industry’s rapidly expanding pool of multi-hyphenate talent, original creators who write, direct, star and produce their own content, the app aims to fix a massive industry disparity.

“So much of the production process is so reliant on external people – it’s almost like a game of telephone,” said Ballaine. “Why doesn’t this amazing person, this multi-hyphenate, this actor, writer, producer, director, this dynamo combination role – why don’t they have more ownership of their unique production process?”

Developed with MoonDive, a new software company co-founded by Adarsh Kumar, a former tech lead at Microsoft and lead engineer at Meta, HYBRED seeks to create a digital solution to this: part social app and part productivity platform with aspects of both. Notably absent are any factors of “doomscoll” that pervade social apps as are confusing and sterile office-suite tools of a productivity app. Instead, HYBRED functions like a tastemaker, cultivating “vibe” as much as workflow.

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The app works as a fun unified system made up of “Albums”. Designed with a sleek user experience, it looks and acts more like a premium music app than a complex database system. Albums serve as dynamic, living “digital vaults” that package a creator’s specific aesthetic tastes, preferences and daily operational habits all in one place.

The process begins with uploading your script, said Ballaine. “It parses through the entire script, opens on the home page, and there are these different colored tiles that the app itself has generated based on what department you care about... The homepage, again, is intentionally very simple.”

From there, specific beats in the script, characters, music cues or other facets of the production are able to be grouped into Albums, and then shared along with collaborators, eschewing the need for email chains, online meetings or publicist calls.

This more intuitive, fun way to approach creation is borne from how multi-hyphenates work, said Ballaine. “I have noticed that there is a reason why I, and a lot of filmmakers that I know, don’t use Slack or don’t use Asana or don’t use Airtable, because it’s not conducive to how I learn, or it doesn’t... feel like it’s for me. It feels like it’s for a production executive.”

HYBRED “gamifies” the discovery of connection, says Ballaine. It is designed to start small and never overwhelm; tiles turn the blank-page problem – where do I even start – into a puzzle-like way of fitting pieces together one at a time. Those tiles build into albums, where teams come to understand, comprehensively, what you want from one aspect of a project. Making “records” from this, she said, allows a user to own their taste. Finally, uniting two records into a “HYBRED” is where you find the unexpected link between what talent loves and what someone on their team values.

For multi-hyphenate talent, this turns the aspect of their work that makes them valuable – an integrated, personal vision – into a portable asset they own and can share. It’s a systematic way to get closer to a single taste, understand someone else’s faster than any meeting could, and turn that mutual understanding into something real.

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On a production, the app is a personalized system right at a creator’s fingertips. Filmmakers gain a direct, transparent pipeline to their Heads of Department (HODs). By centralizing all daily project communication, HYBRED establishes total visibility over collective work, removing old-school gatekeeping that relies on work-for-hire producers, reduces mental effort and in turn, looks to lower administrative production costs.

The Value for Creators

The business’s feature allows multi-hyphenates to package their custom, optimal filmmaking processes into something ownable – their unique taste, vibe and the way they create into a modernized rider that they can ultimately factor into their studio contracts. This aids to circumvent work-for-hire producers who don’t know them or one-size-fits-all processes that don’t fit them, causing friction and inefficiencies that ultimately cost time and money.

Ultimately, HYBRED sees economic value in the next generation of storytellers authenticity, said Ballaine, but also creates more authentic experiences on set. “The success is: how did you get people off the app to have better experiences in person? ... If the app does its job right... [it] facilitates all those processes or those production practices that might be uncomfortable or sometimes difficult and make set culture better and makes people happier doing their work.”

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