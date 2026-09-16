How Kylie Jenner Turned Her Personal L.A. Style Into KHY’s Global Fashion Vision

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Kylie Jenner has spent years influencing fashion without necessarily trying to. In an exclusive interview, Jenner discusses how her approach to low-rise silhouettes, elevated denim and casual pieces that move between streetwear and something more polished became the foundation for KHY, the fashion brand she founded in 2023.

For Jenner, KHY is not simply about translating her wardrobe into products. It is about starting with what she personally wants to wear, then using conversations with her audience to shape what comes next.

“It always starts with what inspires me, but it’s an ongoing conversation with our audience. We create pieces I want to wear right now, effortless, elevated, and easy for daily life, while staying super tuned in to what our community is asking for and what’s missing in their closets,” Jenner said. “So while the initial spark usually comes from my personal style, the ultimate goal is always to deliver something the KHY girl is going to love.”

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That balance between personal taste and audience demand is central to how Jenner approaches the brand. Her own style provides the starting point, while feedback from the KHY community helps shape how that idea becomes a finished product.

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When the Founder Is Also the Creative Engine

Jenner’s role at KHY extends well beyond setting the creative direction.

“I’ve always used fashion to express myself, but KHY was my chance to fully own my creative vision,” she said. “After wearing and styling other brands for so long, creating something that embodies my personal taste felt like a natural evolution.”

She remains involved across the development process, from adjusting fits and hand-picking fabrics to directing campaigns and reviewing samples with her team. She says that involvement continues through final packaging, before a product reaches the customer.

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That makes Jenner’s personal taste more than a marketing asset. It is part of the product-development process itself.

The distinction becomes particularly clear with KHY’s newest category, which began with a problem Jenner was trying to solve for herself.

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The Leather Collection Started With a Pair of Pants

KHY Leather, the brand’s first leather category, grew out of Jenner’s search for a pair of leather pants that did not yet exist in the way she wanted.

The result was the Perfect Low Rise Pant, an ultra-low-rise bootleg silhouette with a subtle flare that hugs the leg through the thigh before breaking over the shoe. What started as a search for one particular piece ultimately became the foundation for a five-piece collection.

Launching Sept. 16, KHY Leather includes the Perfect Low Rise Pant, After Hours Micro Mini Dress, Tied Up Micro Short, She’s It Tube Top and No Notes Bra Top. The collection uses stretch leather and lambskin, with detailing including hand-done whipstitching, railroad stitching and triple-cord stitching.

The origin of the collection is telling. It began with Jenner wanting a specific piece and not finding the version she had in mind. That personal frustration became a design brief, which became a product and ultimately expanded into an entire category.

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It is also a clear example of the way Jenner describes working at KHY: personal instinct creates the starting point, while the team turns that instinct into something customers can wear.

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From Personal Taste to Product

There is an inherent advantage to building a fashion business around a founder with a highly recognizable personal style. Jenner brings a distinct point of view to KHY, but she also brings a direct understanding of how her customers respond to fashion.

That relationship shapes the way she approaches the brand. Her own wardrobe may provide the initial inspiration, but the product has to work beyond her.

The leather collection captures that approach. What began with Jenner searching for the right pair of leather pants became a five-piece collection and KHY’s first leather category. It is a personal starting point that has been developed into a broader offering for the brand’s customer.

For Jenner, that balance is at the heart of KHY: staying true to the instincts that made her want to build the brand while paying close attention to what her audience wants to wear next. The result is a business where personal style is not simply part of the brand story. It is the starting point for the product itself.